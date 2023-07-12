“Accidents happen” is an often-used phrase to describe unexpected or unpleasant occurrences that sometimes befall us as we make our way through life. Generally, it also refers to things that are not our fault, are out of our control, and could not have been prevented. For example, if you’re a careful driver and obey all the rules, you still cannot prevent a reckless driver from smashing into you as he runs a stop sign at high speeds. And if you lead a healthy lifestyle and have never smoked, you still can’t prevent developing lung disease due to second-hand smoke from your parents’ two-pack-a-day habit when you were a child. There are, however, many things that we can predict and prevent simply by using common sense and not taking dangerous risks. Ironically though, careful people are seldom recognized for their good judgment, unlike risk-takers whose irresponsible behavior is popularized by the media and emulated by impressionable youth.
Unfortunately, there is often a price to pay for risk-taking, sometimes in the form of serious injury, and sometimes even death. But there’s also a financial price to pay when searching for and rescuing those extreme risk-takers when things go wrong, and that burden falls on us, the careful, responsible taxpayers. Last month, four extremely wealthy individuals paid a quarter of a million dollars apiece to board an Ocean Gate submersible, just to get a glimpse of the Titanic, whose wreckage rests about 13,000 feet below the surface of the North Atlantic. They were joined by an Ocean Gate executive who served as pilot. Each passenger had to sign waivers saying that they were aware of the risk of death during what was supposed to have been an eight-hour journey. But less than an hour into their descent, the vessel imploded, killing all five passengers. Later we would learn that Ocean Gate had ignored repeated warnings to upgrade and certify their submersible or else face the very real prospect of a catastrophic event.
Before we knew of the implosion, a multi-nation, multi-agency search and rescue mission was undertaken involving, among others, the United States Navy and Coast Guard. The search continued for over 100 hours until it was called off when the implosion was finally confirmed. Soon afterward, the media’s attention turned to the matter of who should foot the bill for the costs incurred during search and rescue. And that brings me back to how we celebrate and popularize risk-takers, and how ordinary citizens are left holding the bag when the activities of daredevils don’t go well.
To that point, Insider.com asked retired Coast Guard officer Peter Boynton if his former outfit would send Ocean Gate a bill for a search and rescue mission that will no doubt end up costing millions of dollars. “The Coast Guard does not charge people who are in distress for the search and rescue costs. It’s part of the DNA. That’s why you go into the Coast Guard,” said Boynton. It’s an admirable mission, but mission statements don’t pay the bills. In 2021, for example, the Coast Guard had to rescue a kayaker who was attempting to paddle 2,400 nautical miles from California to Hawaii. The cost to rescue that idiot exceeded $42,000 of taxpayers’ money.
And incidents involving risk-takers are widespread. According to the Department of Commerce, over 100,000 search and rescue operations were mounted by government agencies last year alone. Over 3,000 of those were conducted by the National Park Service, including last week when, ignoring an excessive heat warning, a 57-year-old woman hiked a remote area of the Grand Canyon, then had to send out a distress signal. Park Rangers responded, searched, and found her dead. The cause of death was stupidity. The National Park Service, like its cohorts in the Coast Guard, refuses to charge for SAR efforts.
Thrill-seekers come in all sizes, ages, and genders, and they are involved in a variety of risky activities. Many of those who went missing or got into trouble last year did so while mountain climbing, hiking, deep sea diving, parasailing, white water rafting, kayaking, and rock climbing just to mention a few. Seventeen people have died while attempting to climb Mt. Everest, and last year, five people died while heliskiing. There’s just no end to the risks these folks will take, but hey, why not go for the gusto so long as you know the rest of us will come looking for you, and that you (or your estate) won’t have to reimburse us for our efforts.
Fortunately, some states are now sending these risk-takers a bill when they engage in reckless activities. Among them are Hawaii, Idaho, Maine, New Hampshire, Oregon, and Vermont. And while North Carolina may not yet have the volume of expensive search and rescue operations that befall other states, we would be well-served to go ahead and pass legislation that will hold reckless individuals responsible for the cost of saving them. Sure “accidents happen,” but some folks are just accidents waiting to happen, and those are the people who should have to pay for being rescued.
Jim Longworth is the host of Triad Today, airing on Saturdays at 7:30 a.m. on ABC45 (cable channel 7) and Sundays at 11 a.m. on WMYV (cable channel 15) and streaming on WFMY+.
