RALEIGH - Today, House Republicans released their budget proposal, which gave money for special interests but left working North Carolinains behind. Democratic Leader Darren Jackson has released the following statement after the announcement of the Republican budget:
“While North Carolina families are facing multiple devastating crises, the proposed GOP budget is completely inadequate for meeting our state’s needs and will leave working North Carolinians behind. This budget provides nothing for teachers and nothing to expand access to affordable health care. Instead, it provides more taxpayer dollars for private schools and special interests. It’s a band-aid that looks good in a press release but does nothing to solve the long term effects of this pandemic. North Carolinians deserve better than election year stunts -- we need a real budget that offers real solutions.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.