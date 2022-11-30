My wife Pam says that I complain all the time about a host of random things. I tell her that I’m not complaining, rather, I’m just reporting to her what I observe. She then usually tells me what I can do with my observations. And so, after spending the past week telling everyone what I’m thankful for, I thought I would mention some of the things I’m not so thankful for. Here then are a few of my pet peeves. Perhaps some of them are on your list too.
Rolling screens on a web page I’m trying to read.
If I could find the person who invented this device, I would tie him to a chair in front of his computer for 24 hours straight and force him to try and read important articles that keep disappearing from view. Either that or have the police charge him with a moving violation.
Robo calls.
I don’t care what the phone company representatives tell you, NOTHING you can do will stop unwanted robo calls. When I was in my early 60’s, I was bombarded with calls about Medicare, but now that I’m actually on Medicare, I’m bombarded with calls about car warranties. It’s probably the same people making both calls who figure that old people and cars break down at about the same time.
Breaking news.
CNN does a great job covering elections and live disasters, but they get low marks for hyperbole. Not everything is breaking news, yet CNN can’t go five minutes without flashing an alert on screen about a politician, pop star, or social media influencer. I’m sorry, but the only thing about Britney Spears that would ever qualify as breaking news is if she suddenly learned how to sing.
Fast Food employees who fight among themselves.
Normally I could care less if fast food employees don’t get along with each other, but when they have a major fight in front of me, and don’t get around to handing me my fries until they’ve gotten cold, then that bothers me. I won’t mention where this happens, but the name of the company begins with “Arby’s.”
Prescription Pet Food.
Years ago, our veterinarian recommended Hill’s Science Diet for our standard poodles, both of whom have sensitive stomachs. The food seems to help, so I have no complaint about the high price, but I do have a problem with the manufacturer requiring that I get a prescription to buy their product. The fact is, there is no medicine in Hill’s Science Diet, so the only reason for requiring a prescription is if the company fears that my dogs and I will extract the ingredients and make Meth. Wait a minute, I’m confused. I must be thinking of what my dogs do with Sudafed.
People who park too close.
My car is pretty old, but I still try to keep it from getting dinged, so I always try and park way away from everyone. The other day I found a remote spot in a Harris Teeter lot that left three spaces free on either side of me. When I returned to my car a half hour later, all of the spaces were still vacant except for the one right next to me. Unbelievably someone had bypassed all of the free spaces and parked so close to me that I almost couldn’t get my door open. My wife says the other driver wasn’t out to get me, but I can’t help but think it was one of those Arby’s employees.
APPS are everywhere.
While I don’t have a smartphone, I do recognize that APPS play a vital role in today’s society. For example, APPS can give you direct access to your healthcare providers, or allow you to check out the latest news and weather from streaming services like “WFMY+.” But sometimes APPS make me angry. Like the time Pam and I went into a sandwich shop and the only way I could buy her a COKE was if I had loaded an APP into the smartphone that I don’t have. I don’t mean to be disrespectful, but that sandwich shop can kiss my APP.
Surly clerks.
The other day I was in the check-out line of a major chain store (who has the letters C, V, & S in its name), and I had to summon an employee to take my money. When she arrived, she said, “I can’t just stand behind the register. I have more important things to do.” Silly me, but I thought the most important thing for a retail store to do is to sell products. Oh well. Maybe she was just having a bad day, or perhaps she used to work at Arby’s.
Anyway, now you know a few of my pet peeves. Send us yours and I’ll personally load them onto a rolling screen where they can be partially viewed.
Jim Longworth is the host of Triad Today, airing on Saturdays at 7:30 a.m. on ABC45 (cable channel 7) and Sundays at 11 a.m. on WMYV (cable channel 15).
