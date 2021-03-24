Before the Pandemic came along, we were a nation consumed with erasing history. Every week, it seemed, there was another statue or monument being torn down, or a building being re-named, all in the cause of racial justice. Don’t get me wrong. I do not now, nor have I ever revered the memory of Confederate Generals. Moreover, I have nothing but contempt for dead political figures or industrialists who spent their lives spewing racism. And if we need to blast a bigot’s name from the front of an auditorium or stadium in order to promote racial unity, then so be it. But we also need to recognize the importance of context. Silent Sam, for example, was erected on the Chapel Hill campus a century ago simply to memorialize UNC grads who died in the Civil War. But when a group of young people discovered that a flaming racist gave a speech at Sam’s dedication, then suddenly Sam had to go. And just recently, cancel culture activists have called for the removal of no less than five different statues of Abraham Lincoln, a man who gave his life in the cause of human rights. Context is everything, and that brings me to the controversy over recent calls to remove a portrait of former Greensboro Mayor Jim Melvin from the Elon University School of Law.
Last year, Maryland-born Madison Fields and Paris Henderson of Virginia, both of who are law school students at Elon, were told about the 1979 shoot-out in Greensboro between members of the Communist Worker’s Party and a contingent of racist Klansmen and Nazis. On that fateful day in November, the CWP group had planned a “Death to the Klan” march and a protest in support of local textile workers’ rights. Some of the Communists carried handguns, but the Klansmen were more heavily armed. A violent clash ensued, and minutes later, five people lay dead in the street. For the record, three of the fatalities were White (including one Klansman), one was Black, and one was Hispanic. Twenty-five years later, the Greensboro Truth and Reconciliation Commission criticized City police for allegedly colluding with Klansmen and failing to patrol the march. Jim Melvin was Mayor in 1979, but it was a statement he made five years ago that caught the attention of Fields and Henderson.
In 2015, Melvin told the Greensboro News & Record that he’d “prefer a different word other than ‘massacre’ to describe what happened” in ’79 and that the CWP had “picked a fight” with the Klan and Nazis. In fact, the courts concluded that both sides acted in self-defense, and what occurred, though tragic, was not a massacre according to any standard definition of the word. Nevertheless, Fields and Henderson, who had never even heard of Jim Melvin until last year, demanded that his portrait be removed from the law school. But if those ladies had done their homework, they would have realized that there would be no law school for them to attend had it not been for the tireless efforts of Melvin.
To be fair, the Melvin portrait isn’t the only point of contention. Fields and Henderson also demanded other considerations from Elon, which have since resulted in new programs designed to promote diversity and inclusion. But rather than focus on substantive changes that can have a positive impact on students of all colors, Fields and Henderson told the News and Record that they are still “pushing for the portrait’s removal.”
There are plenty of injustices that we as a society must address, including the elimination of voter suppression and health disparities.
We must also fight for the removal of barriers to employment and demand that rogue cops be punished for abuse. But my message to young people is this: pick your battles and fight like hell to win the ones that are important. Not everything you’ve become woke to needs to be removed.
