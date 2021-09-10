Lockdowns and Terror: 20 years later

I was in sitting in a classroom on the Greensboro College campus when we went into lockdown.
I was a junior in one of the school district’s first Middle College High School programs, and like any teenager, looking forward to the end of the school day. It was Sept. 11, 2001
In a classroom full of my peers, I watched the heart of New York go up in ash, rubble, and flames. Through the news reports, we heard the cries of those searching for the missing, the desperation of the first responders, and the panic of every American trying to grasp what the hell was going on.
I remember thinking, why are we still here? Why are we watching this here? Later, we would learn about the planes in Pennsylvania and at the Pentagon. Later we would learn of the nearby gas pipe that authorities were afraid would be a target. Later we would learn of the true carnage that befell so many people.
As lockdowns go it consisted of us sitting in a room and watching a television screen. Adults are in as much shock as the children.
As I’m sure it did for many, that day has stayed with me. As I’m sure Wednesday, September 1, 2021, will stay with the students at Mount Tabor High School in Winston-Salem.
In 2015, I was able to visit the national 9/11 memorial in New York City.
Earlier this week, I couldn’t help but find the parallels between the 2021 and 2001 lockdowns.
In 2001, 19 terrorist hijackers aboard 4 airplanes killed 2,977 people and themselves. Citizens of 78 countries died in New York, Washington, D.C., and Pennsylvania, according to data listed on history.com.
At the World Trade Center, 2,763 died after the two planes slammed into the twin towers. That figure includes 343 firefighters and paramedics, 23 New York City police officers, and 37 Port Authority police officers who were struggling to complete an evacuation of the buildings and save the office workers trapped on higher floors. At the Pentagon, 189 people were killed, including 64 on American Airlines Flight 77, the airliner that struck the building. On Flight 93, 44 people died when the plane crash-landed in Pennsylvania. These acts, however, were felt by every American.
In 2021, one student was killed and another student’s life ended before it could even begin. More than 3,000 students at multiple schools were left to wait in mind-numbing terror and grief as law enforcement officers conducted a city-wide manhunt for a suspect that’s not even old enough to be named in the arrest report. While the school is still standing physically, the bullet that killed William Miller, Jr. also shredded the fabric of trust that surrounded the Mt. Tabor High School and Winston-Salem community, also making it the second school shooting that week.
Just like the Sept. 11th victims, students were led downstairs to safety, buses, and loved ones who had been waiting for hours just to lay eyes on them. Just like the survivors of the Sept. 11th attacks, students sought out mental health services after the attack.
There were differences.
The fact that no one could have imagined such a thing as 2001 is long gone. According to FBI Data, an average of about five students or staff a year have died in active shooter incidents in a school since 2000, equaling out to five out of 56 million students in the United States. Sadly, however, the students impacted by the Sept. 1st shooting have been training for this unfortunate experience for all of their school days.
Literally.
Since the 1999 Columbine Shooting, school lockdown drills have become the norm for students. Lockdown is defined as a procedure used when there is an immediate threat to the school such as in the case of a school intruder. A lockdown minimizes access to the school and secures staff and students in rooms until the situation has been declared safe by an authorized person. In short, locked doors, lights out and out of sight.
It was that training and knowledge that mirrored drastically from 2001 experience. They weren’t huddled around a television. They were hunkered down and hiding for preservation. Lockdowns have indeed changed.
The terror, which was once thought to only be capable of coming from overseas, is now homegrown and fertilized by bullying, gang wars, and summertime feuds, just to name a few. There is no individual with a deep hatred for Western culture and civilization to hang this death on. Only failed attempts to change the life trajectory of one or more individuals who could’ve been around 20 years later to debate it all.
Indeed, lockdowns and terror have changed even if the dates remain the same.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.