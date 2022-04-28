As a candidate and former representative of Greensboro City Council District 5, I urge residents to beware of a political tactic to increase your taxes without calling the plan a tax increase.
In December 2021, I became the first candidate to announce publicly that I would support a revenue-neutral tax rate after the significant increase in your property evaluation.
Simply put, there is a mathematical formula that would allow you to pay the same amount of property tax after your value increases.
During the last evaluation, that formula was 2.11 less than the rate at that time. It’s a political scheme that allowed the city to extract over $5M from your pockets.
As eight of nine of your current council voted to increase your property tax rate three years ago, do not expect them to be taxpayer-friendly this time.
Support for Public Safety, fiscal responsibility, and making Greensboro a more business-friendly city are among my top priorities this election. Unlike what you have now.
Tony Wilkins
Greensboro
