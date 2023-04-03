Les Miserables is easily the finest novel ever written. No ifs. Ands. Or buts. Victor Hugo’s classic is light years ahead of all others —The Brothers Karamazov, My Antonia, Gone With the Wind, et al.— some of which are nevertheless still spectacular.
I challenge any professor of literature in the entire collage of North Carolina Universities to prove otherwise. Speak to us, if you can.
No person on earth should miss this wonderful story of wealth and poverty. It would appear that Karl Marx did, if his F-minus Commie Manifesto and Das Kapital are any indication. What this sick planet needs is less of Karl's moldy monetary mantras and more of Christ's millennial medicine. How different Marx's student Stalin might have turned out, if the Russian Orthodox had not expelled him from seminary for reading Toilers of the Sea, another hypnotic happening by Hugo the Frenchman?
Les Miz, the 2.5 hour encapsulation of the 1,462-page unabridged edition of the book, performed at the Tanger Center this past week was better than the last full year’s worth of sermons I have heard. Maybe ten years worth. Maybe even twenty. There is enough Gospel in it to save extra-terrestrials, if such there be.
Thankfully for those who missed it, Hollywood has several versions of it out. So does Barnes& Noble. What this world needs is more Bishops of Digne and Jean Valjeans. In this world of ever increasing laws and statutes, there is no law and never will be precluding people from emulating the Bishop of Digne who bought Jean Valjean for God. What a silver candlestick he was!
Submitted by Jim Lutzweiler from Jamestown, North Carolina
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.