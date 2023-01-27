Good morning! Family Room is a foster care resource center in Greensboro who serves any child in foster care. We are an on call resource center that provides items, free of charge to children in foster care and the fostering families. BEds, furniture, clothes, shoes, toys, diaper and more. We received a grant from the Mary Lynn Richardson Fund in Dec for $16,613.53 to help fund the hiring of a new staff member to run our Provisions Program. Please consider running a story on Family Room and the support given through this grant. The more people who know about us, the more children in foster care we can help. You can check us out at www.familyroomtriad.com and on social media https://www.facebook.com/Familyroomtriad and https://www.instagram.com/familyroomtriad
Together,
Carrie Thompson
Founder and Executive Director
featured popular hot web only
Family Room: Letter to the Editor
- Carrie Thompson
-
- Updated
- 0
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
In 1999 Columbine was an anomaly, but a decade later, school shootings were becoming almost …
- Updated
On November 14 of last year, a Texas woman loaded her four children into the car and went fo…
In 1994 liberal Democrat Congressman Stephen Neal decided not to run for re-election in the …
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.