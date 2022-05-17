Social media, news programs, blogs, and newspapers have given significant coverage to the newly drawn voting districts that have been challenged before the North Carolina Supreme Court. However, this information is often confusing and sometimes wrong. How and where to vote can seem so complicated that some voters just decide not to vote.
Voting in the May 17th primary is very important since your vote is your power to continue or change the way governing bodies work. All your questions about voting can be answered by going to www.Vote411.org. This website is provided by the League of Women Voters as a source of current, accurate, non-partisan information.
On VOTE411.org voters can check their personal voter registration information to make sure it is up to date. Information is also provided on ID requirements, early voting, polling locations and hours, same day registration, and who and what will be on your ballot. There is also a candidates' questionnaire section where resumes and answers to questions about issues relevant to the office for which they are running will be posted.
Since this is non-partisan, all candidates were invited to participate, and their answers are posted as submitted. When you enter your address you will see your ballot with only the candidates for whom you are eligible to vote.
Hopefully access to VOTE411.org will allow many more voters to be informed and confident about voting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.