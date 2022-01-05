This weekend the world received news of Betty White’s passing. The last Golden Girl known for her tales from Saint Olaf died on Friday, December 31, 2021, at her home in Los Angeles at the age of 99. Just 17 days shy of her 100th birthday.
To say that Betty Marion White Ludden lived a full life would be an understatement. With a television career spanning nine decades, including award-winning shows and roles on Hollywood on Television, The Betty White Show, The Mary Tyler Moore Show, Hot in Cleveland, and Saturday Night Live, White has left her mark on generations of television watchers, both young and old.
But it was her role as Rose Nylund on the 1985-1992 NBC sitcom The Golden Girls that left her biggest impression on me and so many others.
I first met Rose and the gang as a little girl. The sitcom was a favorite of my maternal grandmother, Rosa Jackson. She often watched my cousins and I when our parents worked which means we also watched her television shows including but not limited to The Price is Right, Matlock, In the Heat of the Night, Murder She Wrote, and, of course, The Golden Girls. Shows that would leave quite an impression on us long after both they and she were gone.
You could find the Golden Girls on the television screen in my little cousin’s room as he and his boys hung out and talked about girls, games, and the latest video vixen.
You could find The Golden Girls on the screen at the group home where one of my cousins works as a CNA.
And on any given evening, you can find the channel on TV Land at my house as I fix one eye on my laptop and one eye on the latest shenanigans of Sophia Petrillo.
The Golden Girls taught us life lessons that we will never forget.
They taught us that real friends will always have your back and some may even become family.
They taught us that age is the number you feel. In the words of Rose herself — My mother always used to say: ‘The older you get, the better you get, unless you’re a banana.’”
They taught us that honesty really is the best policy, no matter how you dress it up. Let’s not even talk about teaching us how to dress.
Acceptance of everyone, no matter who they are or where they are from, is important. Embrace the differences that you see in others. That is what makes the show so much of a gem. They taught us to be courageous enough to do what we want to do and help others where we can.
They also taught us that cheesecake solves all of life’s problems. Or at least helps to come up with a solution.
In the honor of our Golden Girls, let’s have a slice of cheesecake as we usher in 2022 and all it has to offer.
Happy New Year.
