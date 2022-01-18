ISLAMIC CENTER OF GREENSBORO STANDS IN SOLIDARITY WITH THE JEWISH COMMUNITY
Greensboro, NC – The Islamic Center of Greensboro (ICG), one of the largest Muslim community religious institutions in the Triad, condemns the hostage-taking incident that occurred at the Beth Israel Synagogue in Colleyville, Texas, which targeted the Jewish community during a service on Saturday, January 15th. This latest attack on a house of worship is an act that is unacceptable. The Muslim community stands in solidarity with our Jewish brothers and sisters in humanity in Colleyville and those in the triad, who are recovering from this traumatic event. The Islamic Center of Greensboro is proud to have worked alongside Jewish communities and leaders across the triad for over the years spreading the message of tolerance and love for one another.
In response to the incident in Colleyville, Texas, Yaser Ahmed, the Imam of the Islamic Center of Greensboro made the following statement from the Islamic faith perspective: “Islam is a religion of peace, mercy, and guidance. Islam has forbidden all forms of violence. Muslims ought to be united against all those who terrorize the innocents in the name of Islam. This act constitutes a form of terror that cannot be tolerated by Islam. As Muslims, we stand in solidarity with the Beth Israel congregation in Colleyville in Texas and all houses of worship around the world.”
Dr. Issifou, President of the Islamic Center of Greensboro, added: “We must work together to defeat ignorance because it encourages violence.”
The Islamic Center of Greensboro is committed to the Islamic way of life based on the Qur’an and life example of Prophet Muhammad. We serve as a center for religious development, social, educational, economic, and cultural enrichment.
We believe in the Oneness of God (Allah) and the oneness of humanity. We are committed to promoting excellence in community life and human dignity throughout our neighborhoods, city, country, and global community. Learn more about the ICG at https://icgmasjid.org/
Moussa Issifou, PhD.
President of the Islamic Center of Greensboro
