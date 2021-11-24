As the year winds down, I think it’s safe to say that we are all grateful for something this holiday season.
Even if it’s returning to a new normal.
As cliché as it sounds, I’m extremely grateful for my family, friends, and continued opportunities to inform, educate and spotlight the readers, leaders, and creators of the Triad.
Going deeper than that, I’m grateful to be able to change the normal for future generations, the way only living through a global pandemic could.
The year that shall remain nameless (2020) exposed many fallacies in a system that was thought at one-time to separate Americans from some of the world’s poorest and most troubled countries.
It exposed economic and social disparities in health, educational, and commerce systems in a country built off of the beloved democratic system, that within itself would rear its flaws. In the land of the free and the home of the brave, the right to “social distance” didn’t apply to those at an economic advantage before the full brute of the pandemic was felt and was lost to the many that found themselves no longer financially stable.
A medical pandemic caused the gap between low-income and middle-class, below grade level and at grade level, wholesale and retail value.
But let us be honest, the margins were already pretty slim.
Unfortunately, those margins had become acceptable to a society that felt undervalued, overworked, underpaid, overtaxed, and rarely heard. It almost seemed asinine for people to take to the street during a global pandemic to fight for rights and freedoms — social and criminal justice, a livable wage, and human decency — that every American was assumed to partake in as part of their citizenship.
To fight against potential death and sickness, to secure inalienable rights? Seems appropriate.
And I’m grateful for it all.
I’m grateful that so many people were able to stand on their beliefs and fight for what they believed in, whether I agree or not. Because that fight, that voice, played a part in spurring change for the future. The complacent nature that overwhelmed many Americans has rolled back, allowing every American to hopefully be heard by others and listen to the parties doing the talking.
Now, as employees return to work, students to classrooms and emergency rooms clear the shift-like waiting times they’ve been known to have for the past 18 months, work can begin to ensure those voices are amplified and the derelict conditions that easily toppled one of the world’s leading nations can be rectified.
While many are quick to say, “if it’s not broke, don’t fix it,” I’ve always been a fan of upgrading before it needs a fix.
So let’s be grateful for our new norm and the ability to fix the cracks that we’ve always known were there but were too busy passing the buck to care.
Personally, I’m grateful for you, the readers, that help us find the buck when it stops.
Happy Gobble Day!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.