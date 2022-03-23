Guilford County Schools (GCS) has developed a standard mode of operation which is to give parents and staff short notice on major issues and tell them the Board of Education is in agreement/approved the initiative. Staff and parents are then intimidated to toe the line. Gateway Learning Center staff and parents were the first to experience this type of manipulation. The Board had no public meeting and parents were not engaged in any manner. Parents were devastated; the school was a lifeline for their severely disabled children. Good news — parents stood up and Gateway is still serving students.
GCS now seems to be on a new mission, transitioning schools from block to traditional scheduling using the same method. I received a call from a Northeast Guilford High staff member on 3/8 and was shocked.
I was told NE High would be transitioning from block to a traditional schedule. The staff had been told this was an official decision and the school board supported the transition. The staff member reviewed the 2/24-board meeting to confirm the discussion and approval. The transition from block to traditional schedule was not in the meeting.
As the NE High Board Representative, GCS leadership has a duty to inform me of major changes/events in the school. Another staff member informed me of a NE staff and student petition, although the staff member was not willing to share, a promise was made that no one would see the names on the petition due to fear of reprisal. This individual would probably burn it before handing it over. However, I was given the totals: 32 staff and over 200 students were against the change. Understand, this petition is being done in secret because of fear of reprisal. Let that sink in! Parents were suppressed because they were led to believe there was nothing they could do. They were told the change was already board-approved. Parents that did call were hesitant. They didn’t want their student impacted because they spoke up! This has to stop!
