There are plenty of reasons why Brittney Griner’s name should have been a household name well before February 2022.
She’s had a storied college basketball career for the Baylor Lady Bears, plays for the Phoenix Mercury of the Women’s National Basketball Association, and has played on the United States Women’s Olympic team twice.
In 2012, she was named the Associated Press Player of the Year and the Most Outstanding Player of the Final Four.
She is noted for being the only NCAA basketball player to both score 2,000 points and block 500 shots, according to The New York Times.
She’s received the Best Female Athlete ESPY Award.
She’s a seven-time WNBA All-Star and two-time WNBA Defensive Player of the Year.
The 31-year-old professional basketball player is just one of 11 women to receive an Olympic gold medal, an NCAA championship, a FIBA World Cup gold medal, and a WNBA championship.
If you hadn’t heard of her due to the aforementioned accomplishments, she’s sure to be a topic of conversation as United States government officials work diligently to bring her back to the states.
On February 17, Griner was detained at Sheremetyevo International Airport by Russian Federal Customs after it was found “she was carrying vaporizer cartridges containing hash oil,” according to The New York Times. Hash oil is an illegal substance in Russia.
Griner, who recently pled guilty in her trial that began on July 1, had been entering the country to play in the Russian Premier League during the WNBA’s offseason. If convicted, Griner could face up to 10 years in a Russian prison.
Her detainment has brought many questions to the forefront in her home country, notably around the subject of inequality for women basketball players.
Last week, Phoenix Mercury head coach Vanessa Nygaard questioned whether or not Griner would still be detained if she was Los Angeles Lakers star forward LeBron James.
According to USA Today, Nygaard said that Griner being a Black and openly gay woman makes it harder to gain awareness for her case.
“If it was LeBron, he’d be home, right?” Nygaard said. “It’s a statement about the value of women. It’s a statement about the value of a Black person. It’s a statement about the value of a gay person. All of those things. We know it, and so that’s what hurts a little more.”
The sentiment is undoubtedly echoed by Griner’s wife, Cherelle, and her fans. Months ago the State Department said that Griner’s case was “top priority,” and both President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris have offered support to Griner’s family, offering to “pursue every avenue” to get her home, according to the White House.
The reality is that Griner was in Russia to work. Yes, she has a job in the United States of America but that job doesn’t pay her the same amount of money it does her male counterparts. It’s a tale as old as time; women work just as hard as their male colleagues but get paid less.
According to Yahoo! Finance, the average WNBA salary for the 2020-21 season was $120,648. The average salary for NBA players is around 7 million. The base salary varies for WNBA based on where a player was picked in the draft. According to SportNews.com, those picked in the top four of the 2022 WNBA Draft can expect a base salary of $72,141 in year one. For picks 5-8, the rookie base salary drops to $69,224. It continues going downhill from there. The NBA plays 82 games versus the WNBA’s 36.
Playing overseas is also not a practice unheard of. Nearly half the league’s players compete internationally during the offseason for different reasons.
Griner’s wife told ABC News that Griner plays overseas for the pay, reporting that UMMC Ekaterinburg pays her $1 million per season.
“BG would wholeheartedly love to not go overseas,” Cherelle Griner said. “She has only had one Thanksgiving in the States in nine years since she’s been pro, and she misses all that stuff. Just because, you know, she can’t make enough money in the WNBA, like, to sustain her life.”
When Griner homes home, we need serious conversations about how we pay our woman athletes. Yes, the WNBA did just raise their salaries, but will that be what these athletes need to stay in the states? Hash oil aside, you won’t have to worry about athletes becoming “political pawns” in another country if they are paid their due wage at home.
