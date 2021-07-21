Political correctness could lead to Trump 2.0

Whether Democrats care to admit it or not, there is a very real danger that liberal policies and too much political correctness could land Donald Trump back in the White House in 2024, and perhaps put far-right Republicans back in power in next year’s midterm election. This warning comes from such Democratic notables as James Carville, who told VOX, “Wokeness is a problem and everyone knows it...Democrats won’t admit it because they’ll get clobbered or canceled.” The same can be said of moderate Republicans and unaffiliated voters, as former South Carolina Governor Jim Hodges noted to CNN, saying, “If we learned anything from 2020, it was that growth with suburban voters, many former Republicans, carried Biden across the finish line, and these same voters will make the difference in competitive swing State elections.”
Recent polls bear out what Carville and Hodges are saying. In 2018, an NBC/PBS poll showed that 52% of Americans were, “against the country becoming more politically correct”, while a PEW poll from May of this year revealed that 57% believe “people today are too easily offended by what others say.”
In some cases, these warnings and indicators come as a result of liberal talking points on the Green New Deal and defunding police, but also from social philosophies and policies. For example, until last month, if you visited Disneyworld, a recorded voice over the public address system greeted you in the following manner: “Ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls, dreamers of all ages…” But thanks to an overly PC culture, Disney has now dropped the ladies, gentlemen, boys and girls from its greeting. Meanwhile, beginning next year, if you apply for a U.S. passport, you will be able to indicate your own gender by selecting “X”, instead of “M or F”, even if the gender with which you identify does not match other documents, or your biological sex at birth. In like manner, if you live in the State of New York, you will soon be able to mark “X” on your driver’s license. If you run into singer Demi Lovato on the street, you must now refer to her as “they” or “them”. And if you teach school in Virginia, Lord help you if you refer to boys as “boys”, and girls as “girls”. If you do that, then students will refer to you as “suspended”.
According to thepbhscloset website, there are now over 60 gender identifications and classifications that the Left expects us to embrace. They include: Cisgender (when you identify with the gender you were assigned at birth); Bigender (identifying as two genders); Polygender (when you identify with multiple genders at the same time); Pansexual (when you are attracted to all genders) and, Genderfluid (someone who is moving between two genders). It’s a lot to process, but if you want to be politically correct, you better bone up. Don’t get me wrong. Every person has the right to his, her, or their own sexual orientation, but the LGBTQ movement is getting hijacked by labels and initials, the likes of which we’ve never seen before.
You can only force just so much political correctness and social change on people before they become resentful, and when that happens, you lose their support. Older, socially conservative Whites and Blacks who were worn down by Trump’s bullying and bluster, supported Biden in 2020. But go tell them that Biden thinks it’s OK for a 16-year-old boy who “identifies as female” to use the girls bathroom and showers at their granddaughter’s school, and see how fast they either stay home in 2024 or gravitate to the Republican party. To prevent that from happening, Biden and the Left need to focus more on improving quality of life for everyone, and less on promoting gender prefixes for a few.
