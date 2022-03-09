With all due respect to Jim Longworth, I’m dismayed by his March 3 column “Confederates of all colors,” which accepts John Stauffer’s dubious claim that over 3,000 Black men fought in the Confederate army.
Professor Stauffer’s assertion that “Blacks who shouldered arms for the Confederacy numbered more than 3,000, but fewer than 10,000” is not accepted by actual historians.
I don’t make that distinction to discredit Stauffer. Some who peddle the Big Lie* that the Civil War was not about slavery have cited his work, but the Harvard Professor of English, American Studies, and African American Studies is no neo-Confederate crank. But he’s also not an historian.
As actual historians Glen Davis Brasher, Brooks D. Simpson and Kevin M. Levin have noted, Stauffer eschews scholarly methodology when he accepts at face value Frederick Douglass’s long-discredited claim that “thousands” of Black men joined the Confederate army in 1861.
Douglass is justly-celebrated as a reformer, abolitionist, orator, writer, and statesman, but he never cited any first-hand evidence of this.
Earlier, Lincoln had ignored Douglass’s plea to allow Black recruits in the Union Army. Historians now believe that Douglass was using an unsourced claim to scare the North into recruiting freed men and ex-slaves, and, to paraphrase Cold War rhetoric, arguing there was Black Soldier Gap that would favor the Confederacy unless the North followed suit. Historians don’t fault Douglass for this; he was a propagandist for the noble and necessary cause of allowing Black men to fight for the Union.
Stauffer alleges the presence of Black Confederate “soldiers” (a word his critics accuse him of misusing) was “pretty well-established by 1861,” without offering any source other Douglass. If that’s true, why were Confederate generals still arguing about whether or not African-Americans could serve in 1864?
Historian Kevin M. Levin is the author of Searching for Black Confederates: The Civil War’s Most Persistent Myth, which was published in 2019 by University of North Carolina Press and won an Excellence in Civil War Scholarship award from the New York Military Affairs Symposium. In his award-winning blog Civil War Memory, Levin wrote[IM1] :
“Stauffer needs to step back and think more carefully about some of the fundamental questions involved, specifically when it comes to the proper definition of a soldier. Earlier on he suggested that anywhere between 3-10,000 black Confederate soldiers served in the army, but he never qualified this with anything approaching an analysis of what the concept means.”
In his Sept. 4, 2011 Atlantic article “Black Confederates at Harvard, Cont.[IM2] ,” Ta-Nehisi Coates criticized Stauffer for lacking “standard historical methodology” such as “corroborating reports, muster rolls, journal entries, etc.” in support of his claims.
A true historian, argued Coates, would require the same level of proof for the existence of Black Confederate soldiers as for Black Union ones. “We don't know the 54th existed because Frederick Douglass said so,” but because first-hand testimony, muster rolls and contemporary news accounts all corroborate the regiment’s existence.
In his 2017 HistoryNet.com article “Is There Archival Proof of Black Confederates[IM3] ,” Michael J. Musick, who served 35 years with the National Archives and Records Administration, wrote:
“Thousands of body servants, laborers, cooks, musicians, teamsters, etc., encamped with and served the Confederate Army. But if one is looking for African Americans who were regularly enlisted to serve under arms, both the subject and the sources are problematic. To my knowledge, no NARA records have come to light that document the service of African-American soldiers fighting for the South to any significant degree.”
Musick noted a “small number of individuals of African descent” who passed for white seemed to have served as Confederate soldiers, but almost all were “found out, ejected from the Army and then put to work as laborers.”
Professor Stauffer repeatedly references the case of John Parker, a slave who briefly manned a Confederate gun battery at First Manassas. But Parker described himself, and several other Black men brought there to dig trenches, as Union supporters who would have run away, or even turned the guns on Confederate troops, if they could have done so without being killed.
Yet Stauffer cites him as an example of a Black Confederate “soldier.” That’s like calling Jews pulled from concentration camps and forced to dig Nazi trenches as soldiers of the Third Reich.
*Before anyone writes to claim that the Lincoln did not declare war to end slavery, but to prevent secession, that’s true. But why did the South secede?
As they themselves repeatedly sated, they did so because they believed that Lincoln and his cabinet were as fervent abolitionists as John Brown, and out to “steal” their human chattel. The Richmond aristocrats who ruled the CSA with an iron fist believed this with all the rabid furor of a 2012 Tea Party Republican insisting that the pork-eating wine-sipping centrist Barack Obama was somehow both a Secret Muslim and a Marxist.
