“It was terrifying. It was shameful. If it leaves you shaking your head and asking where the bottom is with Donald Trump, we understand. If it leaves you speechless, however, then maybe your name is Thom Tillis.”

Senator Tillis’ hometown paper just released a scathing criticism of Tillis’ silence after President Trump tear gassed peaceful protestors to clear the way for a photo op, asking in a must-read editorial, “Where are you, Thom Tillis?”

The editorial lays bare how Tillis “long ago wanted to pretend he is a moderate” but will never stand up to the president, leading to “embarrassing episodes, such as when he expressed ‘grave concerns’ in a February 2019 op-ed about Trump’s national emergency declaration to fund a wall on the southern border, then voted to support it less than a month later.” 

Now, as Trump marches down this “dangerous path,” the editorial asks whether Tillis will “look beyond his poll numbers to the country’s best interests.” Why they may hold out hope, we’re not expecting much - from refusing to disavow the president’s suggestion that people drink bleach to refusing to “stand up to Trump for state’s military funding,” Tillis has continued to show that he’ll put Trump before the best needs of our state.

Charlotte Observer: The president just tear-gassed peaceful Americans. Where are you, Thom Tillis?

By the Editorial Board

June 2, 2020

 

Key Points:

  • That’s right. Donald Trump teargassed peaceful Americans. So he could use a church as a stage and a Bible as a prop.
  • Tillis, of course, is North Carolina’s junior U.S. senator, and he’s locked in a very tight race for reelection. He’s been a little more visible lately with a new ad campaign that portrays him as a humble North Carolinian, a regular guy who cares about regular guy issues, like living paycheck to paycheck.
  • Regular folks might have some nits to pick there, in that if you lose your paycheck in North Carolina, you can thank Tillis for being an architect of one of the stingiest state unemployment programs in the country. The bigger campaign issue for Tillis, however, is that he long ago wanted to pretend he is a moderate who’s troubled by some of the president’s erratic words and deeds, but he doesn’t want to lose the president and his supporters. That led to some embarrassing episodes, such as when he expressed “grave concerns” in a Februrary 2019 op-ed about Trump’s national emergency declaration to fund a wall on the southern border, then voted to support it less than a month later.
  • Other Republicans, including some in tight races, find themselves in a similar bind with Trump. So why are we singling out Sen. Tillis? Because the president is inching down a dangerous path. He not only unleashed federal officers against peaceful Americans on Monday; he has inflamed the country with combative tweets and tough guy flexing about George Floyd protests, and he has talked about sending federal troops to states where governors don’t “dominate” protesters. We don’t believe states and their governors should let protesters lawlessly break curfews and damage property, but troops on U.S. streets would be a grave mistake that would heighten the unrest.
  • That’s where Tillis comes in. What America needs at this moment are leaders who want to find a path toward healing, not leaders who appear to itch for conflict. We need members of Congress who recognize and voice that an overwhelming majority of protesters don’t support violence and looting, and that many protesters who do appear to have ulterior political motives.
  • Can Tillis rise to the moment this time? Can he look beyond his poll numbers to the country’s best interests? His fellow Americans are getting tear-gassed by their president. His country is hurtling down a dangerous road. We hope he’s not speechless once again.

YES! Weekly encourages lively debate and supports and believes in the First Amendment. But the views, thoughts, and opinions expressed by our many columnists belong solely to the author, and not necessarily to this publication.

