Throughout this past year, I had the unenviable task of writing a number of columns about celebrity friends of mine who had passed away. Now, during this season of celebration, it is only fitting that we celebrate their remarkable lives and careers. Here are some excerpts from those columns.
DAWN WELLS
In the annuals of pop culture there have been three great debates: Coke or Pepsi?, Ford or Chevy?, and Ginger or Mary Ann? The answers to the first two questions may never be settled, but the third is a no-brainer. The overwhelming majority of men and women everywhere prefer girl-next-door Mary Ann Summers, a fictional character from the ‘60s comedy series, “Gilligan’s Island,” played expertly by Dawn Wells. Dawn was a stage and screen actress, a teacher, and author of “What Would Mary Ann Do?” Dawn Wells passed away on December 30 from complications of COVID. She was 82.
I first met Dawn in 2013 when she attended the Western Film Festival in Winston-Salem. We re-connected five years later when she performed at the High Point Theatre to promote her book.
JL: Why did you write the book in the first place?
DW: Because we don’t have a Mary Ann today, and I think it’s very difficult being a parent, or a best friend. There’s no guidelines. But there still needs to be a guideline behind it, and I think that’s Mary Ann. Above all, don’t lose the values you’ve been raised with.
That’s pretty good advice from America’s girl next door. Rest in peace, Dawn.
HAL HOLBROOK
During his storied career, Hal Holbrook portrayed, among other things, a President, a Senator, a Secretary of State, and a Deep Throat whistleblower, all of whom spoke eloquently about life, politics, and the human condition. But it was Hal himself who often articulated views that were befitting of the characters he played, such as this gem from a private conversation we had in 2013:
“What’s more important in a democracy, that somebody should become a billionaire at the expense of others, or that people who run things should make sure that the people of the United States have work, and can feed their families?”
Hal the philosopher was most famous for his award-winning and long-running one-man show “Mark Twain Tonight,” which he first tried out on local stages around the country.
Hal: The first time I performed a Twain number was in the suicide ward of the Chillicothe insane asylum, and the next time I did it was for the Kiwanis in Newark, Ohio.
Jim: What was the difference between the Kiwanis and the asylum patients?
Hal: Well, mainly we didn’t know which ones were nuts.
I first got to know Hal through his wife, the late Dixie Carter (“Designing Women”) who had participated in a panel I convened for the Television Academy back in 2000. Hal and I stayed in touch after that, and then we met up in Greensboro when he was in town to perform Twain at the Carolina Theatre.
It’s unfortunate that Hal never was a Senator or a President in real life, but he left us with a body of work that entertained and inspired us, and we are better for having experienced it. Hal Holbrook passed away on January 23. He was 95.
CLORIS LEACHMAN
I had only known Cloris Leachman for less than 30 minutes when she asked me to take off my clothes. More on that in a moment, but suffice to say it was one of those things that sort of sticks in your head, much like everything Cloris did, and she did a lot. Cloris passed away on January 26. She was 94.
Cloris is best known as Phyllis Lindstrom on “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” and for playing the same character in her own series. But Leachman left her mark on the big screen as well, starring in everything from comedies like “Young Frankenstein,” to dramatic films such as “The Last Picture Show,” for which she won an Oscar. She also picked up nine Emmys along the way.
I first met Cloris in May of 2008 when she participated in “A Mother’s Day Salute to TV Moms,” which I produced and moderated for the Television Academy. Needless to say, Cloris took over the event and kept everyone in stitches. She talked about the time she posed naked for a health magazine and then suggested that I disrobe right there on stage in front of 800 people. Cloris was wild alright, but she was always in control when it came to her acting, no matter the part.
Perhaps Gavin MacLeod said it best when he told me, “As an actress, Cloris could do anything.” And I’ll sure miss seeing her do it.
Johnny Crawford
Much has been said about the importance of adult role models, and the positive impact they can have on children. But for those of us little buckaroos who grew up in the 1950s, there was no finer role model than Johnny Crawford, himself just a kid when he starred as Mark McCain on the hit TV series “The Rifleman.” On screen, Johnny seemed like a great guy, so we just assumed he was like that in real life. Turns out, we were right. Johnny could ride and rope with the best of them. He was a talented actor and an accomplished musician. He had a genuine smile and a genuine interest in people. He had a great sense of humor and an even greater sense of humility. He was the kind of guy you wanted to be like, whether you watched him as a kid or got to know him as an adult. I was lucky. I got to do both.
In his later years, Johnny was a fan favorite at nostalgia conventions, while continuing to conduct his band and act. In 2019, he was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease, and he died on April 29, 2021, after battling COVID, and a bout of pneumonia. Johnny Crawford was 75 years old.
I met Johnny in 2014 when he attended the Western Film Festival in Winston-Salem, and in the years since I would call him on his birthday and exchange holiday cards. Our last conversation was just prior to his Alzheimer’s diagnosis, and we talked about his cameo role in a film in which he portrayed silent movie star, William S. Hart.
There were plenty of TV cowboys who I enjoyed watching as a kid, but it was Johnny Crawford who I wanted to hang out with. Six decades later I finally got my chance, and he didn’t disappoint. A real role model never does.
NORMAN LLOYD
In his 20s, Norman Lloyd was directed on stage by Orson Welles. In his 30s, he was directed in films by Charlie Chaplin and Alfred Hitchcock. In his 50s and 60s, he produced and directed award-winning episodic television, and in his 70s, Norman won acclaim starring on “St. Elsewhere.” In his 80s, he was directed by Martin Scorsese, and in his 90s, he co-starred with the likes of George Clooney and Cameron Diaz. Norman had a distinctly regal voice and a distinctly wicked sense of humor. He was a great storyteller and an even greater listener. And I’ve never known anyone to match his energy level. Set designer Roy Christopher once remarked, “Norman’s creative motor was always running.” I guess that’s why I always thought Norman would live forever but forever came too soon. He passed away on the morning of May 11. Norman Lloyd was 106 years old.
I first got to know Norman nearly 30 years ago when I was doing research for a series of articles on “St. Elsewhere,” and we stayed in touch from then on. I will always cherish our telephone visits, including one which occurred on his 100th birthday.
JL: Has anyone ever offered you a part in a film in which you would have to appear nude?
Lloyd: No, I’ve never been that fortunate (laughs). If I had, my career would have ascended. It would have been enormous. I would of course have had a great fan club of the female persuasion.
GAVIN MACLEOD
In the early 1980s when “The Love Boat” was navigating prime time waters, and “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” and “McHale’s Navy” were still in re-runs, an Entertainment Tonight poll named Gavin MacLeod (who starred in all three shows) the most recognized man on TV. If they had taken a poll of the most likable star, he would have topped that list too. Truth is, everybody liked Gavin.
I first got to know Gavin back in 2013 when I interviewed him about his newly released autobiography, “This is Your Captain Speaking”: My Fantastic Voyage Through Hollywood, Faith, and Life.” He was 82 at the time, and I asked him why he waited so long to write his memoirs. Said Gavin, “I only have a few years left, and I wanted to do it while I could still remember.” In the years since then, we stayed in touch, and I always enjoyed our conversations. Sadly, I will no longer have the privilege of speaking with one of the nicest men I’ve ever known. Gavin passed away on May 29 of this year. He was 90.
I once asked Gavin to recall his first acting experience, and he told me he played the part of a little boy trying to decide what to give his Mom for Mother’s Day. And why was he cast in that role? “Because I had just won the Charming Child contest by the New York Daily Mirror.” Gavin was in kindergarten then, and his performance was a huge success. “The audience applauded and I thought, ‘they like me! I want to do more of this.’” Lucky for us he did.
ED ASNER
I would imagine that most wealthy nonagenarians spend their days relaxing at the beach or at their mountain villa, but not Ed Asner. After appearing in over 150 TV shows, 70 films, and countless plays, Ed had, at the time of his death, no less than 15 projects in the works. Of course, anyone who knew Ed wasn’t surprised by his energy or his level of professional activity. It’s what we expected from the man whose blue-collar upbringing taught him the value of hard work. Ed passed away on August 29. He was 91.
Ed was best known for portraying Lou Grant on “The Mary Tyler Moore Show,” and then playing the same character in his own series, “Lou Grant.” He then became the only actor to ever win an Emmy for playing the same role in two different series, and he won seven Emmys in all.
I first got to know Ed back in 2010 when he was filming “Elephant Sighs” in North Carolina and stopped by to tape an episode of Triad Today. We stayed in touch regularly by phone after that, including discussions about politics and his reason for writing "The Grouchy Historian: An Old Time Lefty Defends Our Constitution Against Right-Wing Hypocrites and Nutjobs," which was published in 2017.
Jim: What would it take for you to stop being grouchy?
Ed: I don’t want to stop being grouchy. I think being avuncular is very attractive, and I like filling those shoes, so mind your own God damn business! (both laugh)
BETTY LYNN
Betty Lynn was a busy character actress in Hollywood long before being cast in “The Andy Griffith Show” as Thelma Lou, the girlfriend of Sheriff Andy’s Deputy Barney Fife. Over the years, she visited Mt. Airy several times and had fallen in love with the town and its people. So, after her house in Los Angeles kept getting burglarized, she relocated to the town that inspired Thelma Lou’s Mayberry. That was in 2007, and ever since, she gave of her time and talents to promote the TV show and her adopted hometown. That commitment included attending every Mayberry Days Festival, and appearing once a week at the Andy Griffith Museum where she signed autographs for adoring fans. Mt. Airy’s ambassador continued to give of herself until illness and old age would no longer permit it. Betty Lynn passed away on October 17. She was 95 years old.
I first met Betty in 2008 when she enthusiastically agreed to appear on my “Triad Today” show. She was a delightful human being, and I enjoyed being with her. At the end of our interview I said, “I hope you don’t mind when I slip and call you Thelma Lou.” Betty leaned over, kissed me on the cheek and said, “Oh no. I love Thelma Lou.” So do we, Betty. Rest in peace, my friend.
