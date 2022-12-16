“It feels so much like ‘How the Grinch Stole Christmas,’ and we are the Whos from Whoville.” One small neighborhood – only 24 homes – has just witnessed a twisted “Christmas Miracle”: four of its small, single-family homes are being transformed into a dense, 80-unit housing development.
“Our street is only 18’ wide in some places and they want people coming from 80 homes entering and exiting on our tiny little street?” Asks Paula Sieber, a resident. “It’s not that it is crumbling, but that everyone considers it to be in critical condition because of its narrow lanes, poor sight distance, and lack of shoulders that make it unsafe for modern increased traffic or travel.”
It begins with buying property for investment or if you like euphemisms, "renewal and improvement." Mike Bateman and Ralph L. Jones of 90/10 Partners LLC did exactly that, acquiring four lots on the corner of Oak Hill Drive and the on-ramp to Lawndale Drive in January 2022. On December 5, 2022, a handful of residents received a letter from Tuggle & Duggins, the law firm representing 90/10 Partners, an LLC less than a year old. It informed residents of the rezoning submission proposal and invited them to a Zoom meeting being held two days later on December 7, 2022. If the rezoning proposal is approved by Greensboro Planning and Zoning on December 19 and later by the Greensboro City Council, four homes will be demolished and 90/10 Partners LLC will have the go-ahead to build 80 homes. How is that even possible?
The letter from Tuggle & Duggins was an ill-timed disruption during the busiest time of the year. It's the Holidays. For those who do celebrate, it's a special and meaningful time of the year. For Gray and Matt Cloer, it was going to be particularly so. At 25, they finally achieved their dream of buying a house. "We'd been living in apartments for years, and we knew we wanted a peaceful, safe community where we could finally settle down and start a family together. We've had a lot of firsts this year, but our first Christmas will be spent worrying about the future of our neighborhood." While Matt and Gray will be celebrating their first Christmas in their house, across the street Randall Bean will be celebrating his 62nd holiday in the house he was born in and which his father built. Randall recalls everyone in the neighborhood coming out during one particularly big snow to sled and stand around a barrel fire while sipping Russian tea (Tang mixed with instant tea, actually). That's the kind of memory that Matt and Gray should be making on their first Christmas – not attending grim neighborhood meetings.
One homeowner shared, “I’m mad that they’re compromising my safety, my neighbors’ safety, the safety of the surrounding communities, and honestly the safety of any new residents of this redevelopment that would be forced to use our neighborhood as a cut through. It’ll no longer be safe to walk, bike or even put our trash cans out at the road. How does that line up with the future plans for our city?”
“I enjoy the greenway – walking my dog or riding my bike. I think if there is a substantial increase in traffic, that could lead to a bad or fatal accident,” says one resident.
“I'm not the only first-time home-buyer on the block here. But one thing my girlfriend and I dreamed of that we could never do until owning our home is to create a really biodiverse, food-dense yard space. We've spent several years now diligently researching ecosystem mechanics, adding in various species, and working with natural processes to layer in deep ecosystem interactions that support and enhance each other. We've been rewarded not only with a bit of food production and the pride that comes with having grown it yourself but importantly a myriad of wildlife. We get visits from various types of bees, birds galore, and all sorts of critters, from common squirrels and chipmunks to rabbits, groundhogs, and even the occasional fox. I'm particularly proud of the Schweinitz's sunflower growing in our yard -- to see an endangered species taking root in its native region, but also right under our oak tree -- it really makes me feel like we're doing something good in some little way. But to see the looming destruction planned for our neighborhood habitats by this developer -- it's hard not to feel kind of sunk. A mature ecosystem that has taken generations to grow is slated to be bulldozed, all so they can cram in a bunch of apartments or townhomes our community doesn't even want. I know it's a tired refrain, but this kind of development is not sustainable,” states Evan Goldfarb.
If you've never had this happen in your backyard, you might be wondering if the existing community has much say in any of these proceedings, and your gut probably already guessed correctly: no, not really. Because development and zoning changes are somewhat about meeting legal conditions, the considerations of the impacts on the pre-existing community are mostly infrastructure-related, and definitely exclude effects on property value, community members' visions for their own neighborhood, and residents' quality of life. And if your takeaway from this is that someone with enough cash could, at a whim, turn your community, and by extension, your own home, into something unrecognizable, you've gotten the point.
