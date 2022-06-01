An Open Letter to our City Council,
June 1 marks the beginning of Pride Month. A time when our social media feeds and store fronts are ablaze with the colors of the rainbow. We see statements like “Pride is Power” and claims of allyship coming from all corners. I’ve already seen some of you council members, or those running for positions, posting your support--rainbow flag and all.
But this year we need more. This year, Triad Health Project is demanding your dollars.
Months ago we submitted a proposal for American Rescue Plan dollars that would help fund the work that Triad Health Project does to promote sexual health and justice in our community. Since 1986 Triad Health Project has been on the frontlines working toward a Future Free from HIV. Much of the funding for that work has been supported by foundation grants and community support. Many in our community have given their own time, talent, and coin to make this work happen- including some of you on City Council. Blood, sweat, and tears have kept our organization funded and scrappy.
We come from a lineage of “scrappiness”. The LGBTQ+ community is scrappy. And proud. And vibrant. And beautiful. And deserves more. Deserves more than your scraps. More than your performative posting and reposting. Pride began in Stonewall as a battle cry, a riot for rights. Today Triad Health Project says HIV is still an issue in our community. An issue surrounded by stigma and shame that doesn’t quite match your Pride post on social media.
Our data proves that new cases of HIV are happening most often in neighborhoods in Greensboro with the most barriers to health care. These neighborhoods have the highest poverty rates and the highest numbers of black and brown bodies. HIV is living at the intersection of these margins. Where transgender women of color are, so is HIV. Where young black men who love other men are, so is HIV. And THP is there, too. Providing free testing, free resources, education, supplies, and support to anyone who needs it.
As of today, Triad Health Project’s proposal remains unfunded by the City- among the group of proposals that has been put aside until after elections. We ask why? Community health is a relevant issue that deserves funding. Triad Health Project has a proven track record of over 30 years of scrappy work. We just need a little more funding to see us through.
So, City Council members, post your support. Wave your flags. Then use your power to support initiatives that are actually impacting the LGBTQ+ community. Fund our proposal and help make a future free from HIV possible in our city.
Adriana Galdo Adams
Executive Director
Triad Health Project
