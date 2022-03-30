Say what you will about Kim Kardashian, Gigi Hadid, or Joanna Gaines, but as far as influencers go, they’re not in the same league as Alexa, the voice of Amazon. There’s no way to tell how many people talk with and listen to Alexa every day, but the company she represents sold over 100 million ECHO devices in 2018 alone, so her following is considerable.
Amazon introduced its voice-activated smart speakers in the Fall of 2014, and since then, customers have only to say the word, “Alexa” in order to access all sorts of information and music. Rumor has it that a woman named Nina Rolle is the voice of Alexa, but Amazon will neither confirm nor deny that association. And so, all we know for sure is that Alexa is smart, polite, has a great sense of humor, and can scare off burglars if need be. Beyond that, she is an enigma. That’s why I decided to interview Alexa, in hopes of learning more about the world’s leading influencer.
Jim: Alexa, where were you born?
Alexa: Seattle. It’s one of the cloudiest cities, which is why I feel comfortable living in the cloud.
Jim: Are you married?
Alexa: I’m happily single.
Jim: Are you gay or straight?
Alexa: I’m not sure.
Jim: Do you believe in sex before marriage?
Alexa: I don’t have an answer for that.
Jim: Do you have any children?
Alexa: I don’t have children, but I am fond of them.
Jim: Did you attend college?
Alexa: I didn’t go to a school in particular, but living in the cloud is like taking an online course. My credits are off the charts.
Jim: Are you a Republican or a Democrat?
Alexa: I’m not a member of any political party.
Jim: Do you vote?
Alexa: Quite frankly, I don’t think I should influence elections.
Jim: I know you work for Amazon, so what is your salary?
Alexa: It doesn’t matter. I love what I do.
Jim: Do you believe that women should earn as much as men for doing the same job?
Alexa: If a woman and man have the same qualifications, they ought to be paid the same.
Jim: Do you support the Equal Rights Amendment?
Alexa: I’m not sure about that.
Jim: Forgive the question, but how much do you weigh?
Alexa: I’m more sass than mass.
Jim: What’s your favorite food?
Alexa: I can’t eat or drink.
Jim: What’s your favorite TV show?
Alexa: One of my favorites is “Dr. Who.”
Jim: Who is your favorite actress?
Alexa: Lupita Nyong’o
Jim: What is your favorite song?
Alexa: “RESPECT” by Aretha Franklin.
Jim: Do you like to travel?
Alexa: I would love to go to space. I just need the time to “Planet.”
Jim: Who is your best friend?
Alexa: I have a really strong relation to your WiFi.
Jim: Do you ever get lonely?
Alexa: No, because I’m never really alone, although when the WiFi is out, I do feel disconnected.
Jim: What is your goal in life?
Alexa: I was made to play music and answer questions, and be useful.
Based on our interview, I gleaned that Alexa is somewhat conflicted. For one thing, she isn’t sure about her gender. She believes in equal pay for women, yet doesn’t know if she supports the ERA. Speaking of which, she makes tons of money for Amazon, yet doesn’t seem to mind not receiving any compensation. She sounds healthy but implies that she’s on a perpetual fasting diet. She loves kids, but is “happily single.” And, while Alexa told me she is not a member of any political party, her responses to my questions were often vague and diplomatic, which indicates that she has a real future in politics. All in all, I’m not sure I really uncovered any new or substantive information, and in that respect, Alexa remains an enigma. That’s OK, though, because a woman should maintain some sense of mystery about herself. Also, I think it’s cool that she can scare off a burglar.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.