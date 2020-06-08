We are far beyond, “enough is enough.” In the wake of more examples of police and vigilante violence in the killings of Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor and George Floyd, along with countless others: we urgently pray for a new heart of compassion and a new order of justice. The sin of white supremacy in all its many forms has long infected the life of our nation.
Courageous acts in Greensboro in February of 1960 inspired our nation to question its practices and make changes.
But all is far from well. Deep changes are still necessary, not only by others but by each of us, especially in white communities. We agree with religious leaders from across our land when we state that our country simply cannot achieve the values of 'justice for all' to which it aspires until we address ongoing racism in all sectors and at all levels of society. In particular, we call upon predominantly-white faith communities to seriously engage with the issue of white supremacy in ways that result in transformation and justice.
Moreover, as clergy leaders, we also cry out to You, O God: help rid us of the bigotry and hatred that has resulted in racial terrorism and injustice, setting neighbor against neighbor. Help us, O God, to be the people you created us to be, that we may love one another, as You love us. We offer these prayers with our voices, but also with our entire bodies, committed to create a world of Your justice and compassion. For even as we cry out "How long, O Lord?" we can hear the cry that echoes back from You, O God, "How long, O People? How long?"
On behalf of the Greensboro Faith Leaders’ Council,
Rabbi Andy Koren, Temple Emanuel, Co-Chair
Rev. Kim Priddy, Sedgefield Presbyterian Church, Co-Chair
Rev. Julie Peeples, Congregational UCC
Rev. Frank Dew, Peace and Justice Advocate, Salem Presbytery
Rev. Alan Sherouse
Rev. Baylee Smith
Rev. Dr. Darryl Aaron
Deborah Suess, Quaker Pastoral Minister
Rev. Matt Canniff-Kesecker, Prince of Peace Lutheran Church
Rabbi Joshua Ben-Gideon, Beth David Synagogue
Rev. Dr. Rebecca Todd Peters, Elon University
Rev. Bryan F. McFarland, Transitional Pastor, Community In Christ, Presbyterian
Rev. Denise Kilgo-Martin, Pastor of Summerfield Peace United Methodist Church
Rev. Dr. Daniel W. Massie, Transitional Pastor, First Presbyterian Church, Greensboro
Barbara Dua, Rev. Dr., Retired Presbyterian Church, USA
Rev. Nathan Sell
The Very Rev. Milton C. Williams, Rector, Saint Francis Episcopal Church
Rev. Louis Timberlake
Rev. Dr. Arnetta E. Beverly, Retired United Methodist Minister
Rev. Jay Hilbinger, Senior Pastor -- First Lutheran Church, ELCA
Rev. Thomas I. Warren, Peace United Church of Christ
Donna Chase, Director of Christian Formation, First Presbyterian Greensboro
Rev. Emily Lemoine-Pastor, First Lutheran Church, ELCA
Rev. Mike Aiken, Triad Bread for the World
Rev. Matt Smith
Sheila Hoyer, Quaker Pastor
Rev. Dr. Nancy Jo Dederer, Presbyterian Church (USA)
Dr. Christian McIvor, Minister of Music & Worship, College Park Baptist Church
Pastor Margaret Webb, New Garden Friends Meeting
Rev. James M. Rissmiller
The Rev. Warren L. Pittman, The Episcopal Diocese of North Carolina
Reverend Pam Strader
Rev. Keith Dove
Rev. Patrick Cardwell
Dr. Michael Usey, pastor, College Park: An American Baptist Church
Ann Comfort, Director of Local Outreach, Westminster Presbyterian Church
Rev. Samuel Perkins
Reverend Morris Brown, Senior Pastor - Christ UMC
The Rev. Paula C Rachal, Rector, All Saints Episcopal Church
Rev. Marcia M. Cham
Rev. Dr. Philip Miller, Transitional Pastor, First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), Greensboro
Rev. Carter Ellis, St. Timothy's UMC & Christ UMC - Glenwood Campus Pastor
Rev. Alexandra Mauney
Rev. Jay Smith, Jamestown Presbyterian Church
Rev. Kelley Groce, Centenary UMC
The Rev. David C. Partington
Rev. Dale Walker
Rev. Ginny Bain Inman, Rector, St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church
Rev. Katie Barrett Todd, Executive Director & Campus Minister, UKIRK Greensboro
Reverend William Steven Allen, Sr., Pastor, Shiloh Baptist
The Rev. Dr. Jason W. Harvey, Pastor, College Place UMC
Rev. Dr. Kate Guthrie
Scott Orr, Shiloh Presbyterian Church Rev. Jill Alventosa-Brown
Rev. David Fraccaro, FaithAction International House
Rev. Kristin Gerner Vaughn
Rev. Jason Knight, First Baptist Church of Jamestown
Rev. Amanda M. Davee Lomax
Rev. Sadie Lansdale, Unitarian Universalist Church of Greensboro
Duane Morford, M.Div., D.Min.
Rev. Andrei Spells, Chaplain Greensboro Urban Ministry, Pastor FaithStep Ministries Church
Dr. Joseph L. Graves Jr., Professor of Biological Sciences
Rev. Caroline Sell
Reverend Patricia Boswell
Rev. Virginia Reynolds, Christ United Methodist Church
Rev. Oliver M. Thomas, M.Div., Ph.D., Associate Pastor, Providence Baptist Church
Orinzie Hooks Jr, Senior Pastor, Gethsemane Missionary Baptist Church
Rev. Christi Taylor, Associate Pastor, Oak Ridge United Methodist Church
Rev. Gregory B. Drumwright, The Citadel Church, Justice 4 the Next Generation
Rabbi Fred Guttman
Jaimie Mudd, Quaker Pastor
Rev. Mark Sandlin, Presbyterian Church of the Covenant
The Rev. Rocky Rachal
Rev. Vicki H. McCain
The Rev. Dr. Andrew Harmon, Assistant Rector, St. Francis Episcopal Church
Rev. Christopher M. Tweel
Rev. Dr. Charlie Lee
The Greensboro Faith Leaders’ Council is a group of faith community leaders in Greensboro raising a compassionate moral voice for justice and the common good. The mission of the Greensboro Faith Leaders’ Council is to build an informed interracial and interfaith council among leaders of Greensboro's congregations and other faith communities, so that we may become a trusted, diverse, and united moral voice speaking boldly to concerns and issues for justice and the common good in our city and its surroundings. To learn more, visit www.faithleadersgso.org.
