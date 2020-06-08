We are far beyond, “enough is enough.” In the wake of more examples of police and vigilante violence in the killings of Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor and George Floyd, along with countless others: we urgently pray for a new heart of compassion and a new order of justice. The sin of white supremacy in all its many forms has long infected the life of our nation.

Courageous acts in Greensboro in February of 1960 inspired our nation to question its practices and make changes.

But all is far from well. Deep changes are still necessary, not only by others but by each of us, especially in white communities. We agree with religious leaders from across our land when we state that our country simply cannot achieve the values of 'justice for all' to which it aspires until we address ongoing racism in all sectors and at all levels of society. In particular, we call upon predominantly-white faith communities to seriously engage with the issue of white supremacy in ways that result in transformation and justice.

 

Moreover, as clergy leaders, we also cry out to You, O God: help rid us of the bigotry and hatred that has resulted in racial terrorism and injustice, setting neighbor against neighbor. Help us, O God, to be the people you created us to be, that we may love one another, as You love us. We offer these prayers with our voices, but also with our entire bodies, committed to create a world of Your justice and compassion. For even as we cry out "How long, O Lord?" we can hear the cry that echoes back from You, O God, "How long, O People? How long?"

On behalf of the Greensboro Faith Leaders’ Council,

Rabbi Andy Koren, Temple Emanuel, Co-Chair

Rev. Kim Priddy, Sedgefield Presbyterian Church, Co-Chair

Rev. Julie Peeples, Congregational UCC

Rev. Frank Dew, Peace and Justice Advocate, Salem Presbytery

Rev. Alan Sherouse

Rev. Baylee Smith

Rev. Dr. Darryl Aaron

Deborah Suess, Quaker Pastoral Minister

Rev. Matt Canniff-Kesecker, Prince of Peace Lutheran Church

Rabbi Joshua Ben-Gideon, Beth David Synagogue

Rev. Dr. Rebecca Todd Peters, Elon University

Rev. Bryan F. McFarland, Transitional Pastor, Community In Christ, Presbyterian

Rev. Denise Kilgo-Martin, Pastor of Summerfield Peace United Methodist Church

Rev. Dr. Daniel W. Massie, Transitional Pastor, First Presbyterian Church, Greensboro

Barbara Dua, Rev. Dr., Retired Presbyterian Church, USA

Rev. Nathan Sell

The Very Rev. Milton C. Williams, Rector, Saint Francis Episcopal Church

Rev. Louis Timberlake

Rev. Dr. Arnetta E. Beverly, Retired United Methodist  Minister

Rev. Jay Hilbinger, Senior Pastor -- First Lutheran Church, ELCA

Rev. Thomas I. Warren, Peace United Church of Christ

Donna Chase, Director of Christian Formation, First Presbyterian Greensboro

Rev. Emily Lemoine-Pastor, First Lutheran Church, ELCA

Rev. Mike Aiken, Triad Bread for the World

Rev. Matt Smith

Sheila Hoyer, Quaker Pastor

Rev. Dr. Nancy Jo Dederer, Presbyterian Church (USA)

Dr. Christian McIvor, Minister of Music & Worship, College Park Baptist Church

Pastor Margaret Webb, New Garden Friends Meeting

Rev. James M. Rissmiller

The Rev. Warren L. Pittman, The Episcopal Diocese of North Carolina

Reverend Pam Strader

Rev. Keith Dove

Rev. Patrick Cardwell

Dr. Michael Usey, pastor, College Park: An American Baptist Church

Ann Comfort, Director of Local Outreach, Westminster Presbyterian Church

Rev. Samuel Perkins

Reverend Morris Brown, Senior Pastor - Christ UMC

The Rev. Paula C Rachal, Rector, All Saints Episcopal Church

Rev. Marcia M. Cham

Rev. Dr. Philip Miller, Transitional Pastor, First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), Greensboro

Rev. Carter Ellis, St. Timothy's UMC & Christ UMC - Glenwood Campus Pastor

Rev. Alexandra Mauney

Rev. Jay Smith, Jamestown Presbyterian Church

Rev. Kelley Groce, Centenary UMC

The Rev. David C. Partington

Rev. Dale Walker

Rev. Ginny Bain Inman, Rector, St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church

Rev. Katie Barrett Todd, Executive Director & Campus Minister, UKIRK Greensboro

Reverend William Steven Allen, Sr., Pastor, Shiloh Baptist

The Rev. Dr. Jason W. Harvey, Pastor, College Place UMC

Rev. Dr. Kate Guthrie

Scott Orr, Shiloh Presbyterian Church  Rev. Jill Alventosa-Brown

Rev. David Fraccaro, FaithAction International House

Rev. Kristin Gerner Vaughn

Rev. Jason Knight, First Baptist Church of Jamestown

Rev. Amanda M. Davee Lomax

Rev. Sadie Lansdale, Unitarian Universalist Church of Greensboro

Duane Morford, M.Div., D.Min.

Rev. Andrei Spells, Chaplain Greensboro Urban Ministry, Pastor FaithStep Ministries Church

Dr. Joseph L. Graves Jr., Professor of Biological Sciences

Rev. Caroline Sell

Reverend Patricia Boswell

Rev. Virginia Reynolds, Christ United Methodist Church

Rev. Oliver M. Thomas, M.Div., Ph.D., Associate Pastor, Providence Baptist Church

Orinzie Hooks Jr, Senior Pastor, Gethsemane Missionary Baptist Church

Rev. Christi Taylor, Associate Pastor, Oak Ridge United Methodist Church

Rev. Gregory B. Drumwright, The Citadel Church, Justice 4 the Next Generation

Rabbi Fred Guttman

Jaimie Mudd, Quaker Pastor

Rev. Mark Sandlin, Presbyterian Church of the Covenant

The Rev. Rocky Rachal

Rev. Vicki H. McCain

The Rev. Dr. Andrew Harmon, Assistant Rector, St. Francis Episcopal Church

Rev. Christopher M. Tweel

Rev. Dr. Charlie Lee

The Greensboro Faith Leaders’ Council is a group of faith community leaders in Greensboro raising a compassionate moral voice for justice and the common good. The mission of the Greensboro Faith Leaders’ Council is to build an informed interracial and interfaith council among leaders of Greensboro's congregations and other faith communities, so that we may become a trusted, diverse, and united moral voice speaking boldly to concerns and issues for justice and the common good in our city and its surroundings. To learn more, visit www.faithleadersgso.org.   

Rev. Baylee Smith

Communications Director

GSO Faith Leaders' Council

 

The Vision of the Greensboro Faith Leaders' Council is to raise together a compassionate moral voice for justice and the common good.

