Opening Receptions for CAN-NC’s 50+ Community Art Exhibition.
Creative Aging Network-NC (CAN-NC) invites you to join us for a Community Art Show on our campus at 2400 Summit Ave, Greensboro, NC 27405. Artists (50 and over) in the Triad will come together for a group exhibition on our campus at 2400 Summit Avenue in Greensboro, NC. 2-D and 3-D art will be on view and available for purchase. Receptions will be held Friday, Oct. 21 from 5:00pm-8:00pm and Sat., Oct. 22 from 10:00am to 2:00pm. Light refreshments and hors d'oeuvres will be served. Please RSVP at https://form.jotform.com/222784781418162.
About Creative Aging Network-NC: The mission of the Creative Aging Network-NC (CAN-NC) is to provide innovative arts programming and education to enhance the well-being and social connection among older adults throughout North Carolina. The CAN-NC campus, located just 3 miles from downtown Greensboro, NC, serves as a site for intergenerational and multicultural engagement, collaboration and education.
