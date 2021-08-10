OPEN CALL FOR AUDITIONS - 18+ individuals are invited to audition for "EVIL DEAD - the Musical" Aug.22 and 23 from 7-9 pm at ARTC Theatre, 110 W 7th Street, Winston-Salem, NC. (Just across the street from the Hoots Satellite Brewery on Trade St)
The show dates are Oct 29-31, 2021. Come prepared to read sides from the show and bring a prepared song in the style of the show (upbeat/comedy) along with sheet music or music only CD. An accompanist will be provided.
FOR MORE INFO:
Marsha McNeely Hierl
Studio 7
604-A N Trade Street
Winston-Salem, NC 27101
336.408.9739
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.