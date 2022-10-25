OPA! Greensboro Greek Festival
One of Greensboro’s most highly anticipated cultural events is back!
Greensboro, NC: This November one of Greensboro’s most highly anticipated cultural events is back! The Greensboro Greek Festival is hosted by the parishioners of the Dormition of the Theotokos Greek Orthodox Church and takes place on the church grounds located at 800 Westridge Rd Greensboro, NC 27410.
Sat., Nov. 5, from 11 am - 9 pm
Sun., Nov. 6, from 11 am - 8 pm!
The family-friendly weekend features authentic Greek Cuisine, Pastries, Greek Music and Dancing as well as Greek Market & Gifts.
Join us to be GREEK for the Weekend.
We are offering FUN for all ages!
Here is some of what you can expect:
GREEK FOODS
Visitors can sample a variety of delicious Greek specialties, such as Athenian Baked Chicken, Lamb Shank, Gyro Sandwiches, Chicken Souvlaki Sandwiches and amazing Large Greek Salads.
GREEK DESSERTS
Dessert alone is worth the trip. Patrons can try Spanakopita, Baklava, Kourambiedes, Finikia, Almond Crescent Cookies and Koulourakia! AND Back by popular demand, our Loukoumades will be made hot & fresh for your delight. Pastries are available to go!
GREEK MUSIC
Greek entertainment is the centerpiece of the village atmosphere and takes place on an outdoor stage. The main tent is filled with the sounds of the mandolin-like bouzouki. You do not want to miss the mix of music that our D.J. will be offering.
GREEK DANCING
Along with Greek Music, there are dance performances, by the youth of the parish, scheduled throughout the weekend.
MARKETPLACE & GIFTS
In addition to browsing a wide variety of items in our Marketplace, you will find wonderful Gifts too. Festival patrons can also enjoy Greek Wine tasting & enjoy some Beer!
Guided Tour
Visitors who prefer to get away from the outdoor festival buzz can step into the church for a guided tour of the sanctuary.
The cost of entry is $2.00 or you can donate 2 cans of food. We are proud supports of Second Harvest Food Bank, where the can foods will be donated. The date is approaching fast and we’re making preparations.
Don’t miss out!
For more information, you can: visit our website https://greensborogreekfestival.com email us at info@greensborogreekfestival.com or Get Social with us on Facebook @GreensboroGreekFest
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.