On July 25, 2022, Hope Amelia Stevens pled guilty in Forsyth County District Court to the following charge:
• Driving While Impaired.
On March 31st, 2022, Officer Sereika with the Winston-Salem Police Department was flagged down by a concerned citizen to a woman passed out behind the wheel of a car in the parking lot of the Walmart on Parkway Village Circle. Officer Sereika found Hope Amelia Stevens, the defendant, passed out, sitting in the driver’s seat with the engine running. Two small children were asleep in the backseat. Once the defendant was woken up and rolled down the car window, Officer Sereika noticed a strong odor of alcohol coming from the vehicle. Officer Mager with the Winston-Salem Police Department then arrived on scene and tried to investigate the circumstances. Once removed from the vehicle, Stevens refused to perform sobriety tests.
The defendant was then placed under arrest and taken to the Magistrate’s Office. She refused to submit to a breathalyzer test. Officer Mager then applied for and was granted a search warrant for a blood sample. The defendant had a blood alcohol concentration of 0.24. The test showed the defendant also had Delta-9 THC in her system at the time of offense. The children were picked up from the scene by the defendant’s husband.
The Honorable Victoria L. Roemer, Forsyth County Chief District Court Judge, sentenced the defendant to a term of 24 months, suspended for 24 months, pursuant to Level 1 DWI sentencing. As a special condition of probation, the defendant received an active sentence of 30 days. She was also ordered to: obtain a substance abuse assessment and complete all recommended treatment; surrender her drivers license, and not operate a motor vehicle until properly licensed to do so; and pay the costs of court, a $2,500 fine, and a $600 fee for the costs of the lab results.
The defendant received credit for 30 days at an in-patient rehabilitation facility. The State was represented by Assistant District Attorney Kevin Olsen. The defendant was represented by local attorneys, Chris Clifton and Ken Tisdale.
