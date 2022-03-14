Old Salem Museums & Gardens and the Museum of Early Southern Decorative Arts Welcome Guests Back Onsite AND Online for March 17-19 Furniture Seminar
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (March 11, 2022) – Old Salem Museums & Gardens and the Museum of Early Southern Decorative Arts (MESDA) are thrilled to welcome collectors, curators, conservators, connoisseurs, and students to the historic district in just one week for their biennial Furniture Seminar. In-person tickets are currently sold out; however, virtual tickets are still available through the beginning of the conference.
The biennial MESDA Furniture Seminar: From Forest to Furniture: New Approaches to Materials & Making, from March 17-19, 2022, will explore new ways of looking at the connections between people, places, materials, and the art of making furniture. The program will feature Keynote Speaker Alexandra Kirtley as she discusses her recent book, American Furniture 1650-1840, and the ways she brought new life to one of the country’s most iconic furniture collections at the Philadelphia Museum of Art.
The conference will also include woodworking demonstrations by apprentice joiner Peter Hudson (Colonial Williamsburg Foundation) and furniture maker Jerome Bias (Southern Heritage Furniture) as they share some of the insights and techniques they have learned in studying the furniture of Salem and the South. Lectures by Dr. John Stuart Gordon (Yale University Art Gallery), cabinetmaker Nancy Hiller (NR Hiller Design), Dr. Tiffany Momon (Sewanee; Black Craftspeople Digital Archive), and more will round out the program.
Virtual tickets, which include all lectures and demonstrations, are still available at MESDA.org or by calling the museum. Complete program information can be found at MESDA.org.
About Old Salem Museums & Gardens
Old Salem Museums & Gardens is a unique living history site that shares the rich, authentic, and diverse cultural history of the early South—with special emphasis on the Moravians in North Carolina, enslaved and free people of African descent, and indigenous peoples of the Southern Woodlands—through the preservation and interpretation of material culture, architecture, and cultural landscapes. Its museums—the Historic Town of Salem, the Museum of Early Southern Decorative Arts (MESDA), and the Gardens at Old Salem—are quickly becoming nationally known for innovative and novel interpretive models and programs.
About the Museum of Early Southern Decorative Arts at Old Salem Museums & Gardens The Museum of Early Southern Decorative Arts (MESDA) is the preeminent center for the research of decorative arts and material culture of the early South. Part of Old Salem Museums & Gardens, MESDA is home to the finest collection of southern decorative arts and related research materials in the country. The museum is internationally recognized for its contributions to the study and understanding of the history, decorative arts, and material culture of the American South.
