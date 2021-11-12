Old Salem Museums & Gardens and the Museum of Early Southern Decorative Arts Announce Full Slate of In-Person Programs in 2022
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (November 10, 2021) – Old Salem Museums & Gardens and the Museum of Early Southern Decorative Arts (MESDA) will welcome collectors, curators, conservators, connoisseurs, scholars, and students to the historic district in 2022 to explore southern decorative arts and material culture with some of the field’s leading scholars. Tickets to most 2022 programs are currently available for purchase at a discounted early bird rate.
The biennial MESDA Furniture Seminar: From Forest to Furniture: New Approaches to Materials & Making, from March 17-19, 2022, will explore new ways of looking at the connections between people, places, materials, and the art of making furniture. The program includes lectures and demonstrations by Windsor Chairmaker Elia Bizzari (Elia Bizzari Hand Tool Woodworking), Dr. John Stuart Gordon (Yale University Art Gallery), cabinetmaker Nancy Hiller (NR Hiller Design), Alexandra Kirtley (Philadelphia Museum of Art), Dr. Tiffany Momon (Sewanee; Black Craftspeople Digital Archive), and more. Attendees will also enjoy a hands-on, deep-dive through MESDA's collection during an exclusive open house. Special pre-conference workshops provide additional opportunities to interact with the museum’s unparalleled collection and experts.
Old Salem and MESDA have partnered with Dismantle Preservation for a Learning Lab from April 21-23, 2022. Preservationists and historians will visit the historic district and use Old Salem as a case study for hands-on, small group workshops. Attendees will learn how to reach broader audiences, push organizations to move beyond traditional historical narratives, and create institutional change. This immersive program will challenge participants to rethink best practices within the preservation movement.
The MESDA Design Seminar: Designing for Dining, May 6-7, 2022, will welcome three legendary designers and cultural historians to Winston-Salem to discuss the heart of the home: the spaces where we eat, drink, and gather to seek comfort and connection. Moderated by J. Thomas Savage (Colonial Williamsburg Foundation), D. Stanley Dixon (D. Stanley Dixon Architect Inc), Thomas Jayne (Jayne Design Studio), and Jessica Harris (Queens College/C.U.N.Y.) will come together to explore both the history of southern food and current trends in southern foodways and design.
The museum will host the 45th MESDA Summer Institute from June 27-July 22, 2022. The 2022 MESDA Summer Institute will focus on the inland south with a particular emphasis on Kentucky and the trans-Appalachian west. Taught in collaboration with the University of Virginia, the Institute is a graduate-level seminar based around MESDA and Old Salem’s unparalleled collections and research resources. The curriculum includes lectures and collection studies with leading curators and scholars, hands-on workshops with master craftspeople, and an intensive week-long study trip to important private and public collections in the field. The MESDA Summer Institute Colloquium, a presentation of new research by the Summer Institute Fellows at the end of the course, will be held on July 22, 2022.
From September 15-17, 2022, the museum’s programming will travel to Columbia, South Carolina for the biennial MESDA Conference: the South Carolina Midlands in partnership with the Classical American Homes Preservation Trust, Columbia Museum of Art, and Historic Columbia. Special themed rambles to Kershaw and Sumter counties, Lexington and Richmond counties, and overnight to Augusta, Georgia, will give attendees an up-close and personal look at rarely-viewed private collections and homes. Lectures will provide the latest in decorative arts and material culture research with a particular emphasis on the lower southern piedmont.
Finally, from October 21-22, 2022, MESDA and Old Salem will host an international audience for Cartography and Culture: Mapping the Early South. From the earliest mapping of North America by European navigators to campaigns during the American Revolution to further exploration through westward expansion, attendees will delve into how different communities used maps as tools to establish unique visions of the American South. Generously sponsored by Mr. and Mrs. Frank H. Holcomb and moderated by Margaret Pritchard (Colonial Williamsburg), this program brings together scholars from both sides of the Atlantic to explore how maps in the early South both created and reflected patterns of colonization, settlement, and migration.
In addition to in-person tickets, Old Salem and MESDA are also offering virtual ticket options for most programs. “If the pandemic has taught us anything, it is that there is a strong national and international interest in our programs. Online access to program livestreams and recorded lectures helps us reach a broader audience and is part of our core commitment to access,” said Frank Vagnone, President & CEO of Old Salem and MESDA.
Old Salem and MESDA’s 2022 programs are expected to sell out quickly. Early bird tickets are now available for purchase at MESDA.org. Tickets for the learning lab can be found on dismantlepreservation.com.
About Old Salem Museums & Gardens
Old Salem Museums & Gardens is a unique living history site that shares the rich, authentic, and diverse cultural history of the early South—with special emphasis on the Moravians in North Carolina, enslaved and free people of African descent, and indigenous peoples of the Southern Woodlands—through the preservation and interpretation of material culture, architecture, and cultural landscapes. Its museums—the Historic Town of Salem, the Museum of Early Southern Decorative Arts (MESDA), and the Gardens at Old Salem—are quickly becoming nationally known for innovative and novel interpretive models and programs.
About the Museum of Early Southern Decorative Arts at Old Salem Museums & Gardens The Museum of Early Southern Decorative Arts (MESDA) is the preeminent center for the research of decorative arts and material culture of the early South. Part of Old Salem Museums & Gardens, MESDA is home to the finest collection of southern decorative arts and related research materials in the country. The museum is internationally recognized for its contributions to the study and understanding of the history, decorative arts, and material culture of the American South.
