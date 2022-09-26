October First Friday Night Live Concert to Feature The Vegabonds
GREENSBORO, NC (September 26, 2022) - Downtown Greensboro, Inc.’s (DGI) First Friday Night Live concert returns on October 7th and will feature alternative southern rock band, THE VEGABONDS, as a part of the group’s 2022 countrywide tour. The Nashville-based act has recently released a full-length studio album, the latest project in the band’s ten-year history.
October’s show is presented by Friday Health Plans and will take place on Lewis Street between Bourbon Bowl and the Bearded Goat, from 7:00 PM-9:00 PM.
“Friday Health Plans, of North Carolina is a healthcare management company built for today’s individual health insurance environment, focusing on simplicity to offer low prices, enabling more people to buy their own affordable health insurance,” said Tara Barrett, Marketing Coordinator at Friday Health Plans. “We pride ourselves on immersing into the communities of our local markets, and are thrilled to partner with Downtown Greensboro. DGI has done wonderful things for the city and aligns with our company culture.”
As a part of the Social District, concert-goers can grab libations from surrounding participating businesses including Southend, Lewis+Elm, Mellow Mushroom, Bourbon Bowl, Vintage to Vogue and Fat Tuesday. In addition to a variety of local restaurants, Mesa's Food Truck and Kandy's Custom Creations will be on-site for dining options.
Visit https://www.downtowngreensboro.org/first-friday/ for more information.
