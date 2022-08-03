North Carolina Zoo announces death of 'fiercely devoted' elderly lion
Asheboro, N.C. – August 3, 2022 - The North Carolina Zoo sadly announces the death of Reilly, a 23-year-old African lion who had been battling renal disease for several years. Reilly was the oldest male lion in an Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA)-accredited institution.
"He was so tolerant of his rambunctious offspring and was fiercely devoted to his lady lion, Mekita," said Zookeeper Beth Malott, who worked with Reilly for eight years. "Reilly was a one-of-a-kind soul, and his morning roars will be greatly missed."
Reilly had been battling renal disease for several years, and with his advanced age and weakened physical state, the animal care team and veterinarians made the heart-wrenching, quality-of-life decision to euthanize him.
"Renal disease is not uncommon for a cat of Reilly's advanced age, be it a domestic cat sitting on your chair at home or a lion at the Zoo," says Director of Animal Health and Chief Veterinarian, Dr. Jb Minter. "We had been extremely fortunate to be able to monitor the advancement of Reilly's renal disease over the years using operant conditioning to get blood from his tail, but unfortunately, the progression of the renal disease along with his previously diagnosed spinal disease proved to be too much. I will surely miss hearing his roar from across the park."
"As the oldest male in AZA zoos, he far exceeded the average lifespan for lions under human care," said Animal Management Supervisor Jodi Wiley, who worked with Reilly for seven years. "This speaks volumes of the amazing care the keepers have given him over the years."
He was born at Lincoln Park Zoo on February 7, 1999, and came to the Zoo on March 23, 2001. He fathered a total of nine offspring—three males and six females.
With Reilly's passing, Mekita is now the only lion at the Zoo. Decisions about future pride members, including possible mates for her, will be based on recommendations from the AZA.
A lion's average lifespan in the wild is about 10-15 years, while male lions under human care have a median life expectancy of 17 years. The males of this majestic species weigh up to 570 pounds, while females weigh up to 277 pounds. During peak health, Reilly weighed up to 440 pounds. At the time of his passing, he weighed 394 pounds.
African lions are listed as "Vulnerable" species by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), with populations continuing to decrease due to habitat loss and poaching. An estimated 23,000 to 39,000 lions remain in the wild.
Lions are the only big cats that are social, living in "prides" comprising a dominant male, several females, and their offspring. They may sleep up to 20 hours per day. Lions are native to the savannahs and grasslands of Africa and can reach speeds of up to 50 mph for very short bursts.
Lions, in particular, have suffered due to poaching, unintentional snaring, and retaliation for livestock predation. The North Carolina Zoo actively supports conservation efforts across Africa, including implementing SMART-based monitoring systems that assist with anti-poaching efforts to help protect lions in areas critical for their survival.
###
About the North Carolina Zoo
At the North Carolina Zoo, we celebrate nature. As the world’s largest natural habitat Zoo, we inspire a lifelong curiosity about animals for the hundreds of thousands of people who visit our Zoo each year. Our dedicated team of experts provides exceptional, compassionate care for the more than 1,700 animals and 52,000 plants that call our Park home. We also lead efforts locally and globally to protect wildlife and wild places because we believe nature’s diversity is critical for our collective future. The North Carolina Zoo invites all of our guests to witness the majesty of the wild in the heart of North Carolina and welcomes everyone to join in our mission to protect nature’s diversity. Visit NCZoo.org to begin your life-changing journey.
About the N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources
The N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources (NCDNCR) is the state agency with a vision to be the leader in using the state’s natural and cultural resources to build the social, cultural, educational and economic future of North Carolina. NCDNCR’s mission is to improve the quality of life in our state by creating opportunities to experience excellence in the arts, history, libraries and nature in North Carolina by stimulating learning, inspiring creativity, preserving the state’s history, conserving the state’s natural heritage, encouraging recreation and cultural tourism, and promoting economic development.
NCDNCR includes 27 historic sites, seven history museums, two art museums, two science museums, three aquariums and Jennette’s Pier, 39 state parks and recreation areas, the North Carolina Zoo, the nation's first state-supported Symphony Orchestra, the State Library, the State Archives, the N.C. Arts Council, State Preservation Office and the Office of State Archaeology, along with the Division of Land and Water Stewardship. For more information, please call (919) 814-6800 or visit www.ncdcr.gov.
popular wire
North Carolina Zoo announces death of 'fiercely devoted' elderly lion
- By Debbie Foster Fuchs
-
- Updated
- 0
Tags
- Symbols
- Countries
- Culture
- North Carolina Zoo
- North Carolina
- Asheboro, North Carolina
- Lion
- Oregon Zoo
- Asheboro
- Symphony Orchestra
- Lincoln Park Zoo
- Jodi Wiley
- International Union For Conservation Of Nature
- Division Of Land And Water Stewardship
- Office Of State Archaeology
- State Preservation Office
- N.c. Arts Council
- Association Of Zoos And Aquariums
- Director Of Animal Health And Chief Veterinarian
- Leader
- (919) 814-6800
- Www.ncdcr.gov
- Reilly
- Governor
- Africa
- Beth Malott
- N.c. Department Of Natural And Cultural Resources
- Jennette’s Pier
- Chair
- Jb Minter
- State Library
- Animal Management Supervisor
- Zookeeper Beth Malott
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
e-Edition
Click here to read our PDF flip version
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Major Fan Favorite Rickie Fowler Joins Wyndham Championship Field
- Blind Tiger bouncer shot unarmed teenager, says GPD
- Biscuits Brisket & Beer Ready for Opening at Stock + Grain Assembly
- New Taphouse plans for Aug. 6 Grand Opening in the Triad.
- Guilford Technical Community College names Bennett new associate vice president of instruction
- HPCT’s “Frozen JR” brings magic and adventure to High Point Aug 5-7
- AAU JUNIOR OLYMPIC GAMES 2022 COMING TO GREENSBORO COLISEUM
- City Promotes Synergy by Hiring First Intergovernmental Relations Manager
- Triad Stage reopens, celebrating its 20th season
- National Night Out
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
- Updated
Legacy is an overused word. A great athlete, for example, may claim that hitting lots of hom…
- Updated
Both of my parents were fortunate to have been under hospice care before they passed away, s…
- Updated
Ask a thousand people in the Triad to identify the current location of Atlantic Coast Confer…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.