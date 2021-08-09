4PAN1T

Hindsight: the perception of the nature of an event after it has happened or Hindsight, the new release from US’s Uncle Watson Widow. The two are intertwined perhaps even synonymous.

Hindsight, available worldwide August 2021, is Uncle Watson's Widow’s (UWW) first international release and solo project of Jon Epstein (Haymarket Riot, Last Stone Cast, Healing Blues Project).

Bekkah Moss Uncle Watson's Widow.jpg

Bekkah Moss Uncle Watson's Widow

Epstein is equal parts songwriter, producer and guitarist and, as he puts it, serves as the curator of Hindsight’s carefully selected tracks. Epstein went deep into back catalogues, obscure songs and B sides from artists whose work has influenced the band and all of whom demand a second listen.  

What sets Uncle Watson’s Widow apart is their use of extended range guitars, including 7 string acoustic and electric, baritone, mando-guitar, and Nashville tunings. Interestingly the only keynoard used on Hindsight was piano, ALL other sounds were created strictly with guitars.

Jon Epstein Uncle Watson's Widow 01.JPG

Jon Epstein Uncle Watson's Widow

Finding inspiration in creating new musical collaborations for most of his career, Epstein sees UWW as the perfect culmination of new and classic approaches that are sure to feel innovative and contemporary.

Uncle Watson’s Widow is

Jon Epstein: Bass, lead 6&7 string guitar

Bekkah Moss: Vocals

Steve Jones: Vocals, guitar, bass

Kim King: Guitar

Scott “Gumby” Williams: Drums

Steve Mowery: Piano, bass

HTTPS://UncleWatsonsWidow.Hearnow.com

Uncle Watson's Widow - LR- Kim King Guitar Steve Jones Vocals Guitar Bass Jon Epstein Bass 6&7 String lead guitar Scott Williams Drums Bekkah Moss Vocals Photo by Brooks Jones.jpg

Uncle Watson's Widow - (L to R)- Kim King, Guitar; Steve Jones, Vocals Guitar Bass; Jon Epstein, Bass 6&7 String lead guitar; Scott Williams, Drums; Bekkah Moss, Vocals. Photo by Brooks Jones

 

