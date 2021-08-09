Hindsight: the perception of the nature of an event after it has happened or Hindsight, the new release from US’s Uncle Watson Widow. The two are intertwined perhaps even synonymous.
Hindsight, available worldwide August 2021, is Uncle Watson's Widow’s (UWW) first international release and solo project of Jon Epstein (Haymarket Riot, Last Stone Cast, Healing Blues Project).
Epstein is equal parts songwriter, producer and guitarist and, as he puts it, serves as the curator of Hindsight’s carefully selected tracks. Epstein went deep into back catalogues, obscure songs and B sides from artists whose work has influenced the band and all of whom demand a second listen.
What sets Uncle Watson’s Widow apart is their use of extended range guitars, including 7 string acoustic and electric, baritone, mando-guitar, and Nashville tunings. Interestingly the only keynoard used on Hindsight was piano, ALL other sounds were created strictly with guitars.
Finding inspiration in creating new musical collaborations for most of his career, Epstein sees UWW as the perfect culmination of new and classic approaches that are sure to feel innovative and contemporary.
Uncle Watson’s Widow is
Jon Epstein: Bass, lead 6&7 string guitar
Bekkah Moss: Vocals
Steve Jones: Vocals, guitar, bass
Kim King: Guitar
Scott “Gumby” Williams: Drums
Steve Mowery: Piano, bass
HTTPS://UncleWatsonsWidow.Hearnow.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.