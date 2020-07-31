GREENSBORO, NC (July 31, 2020) – The Mayor’s Committee for Persons with Disabilities has named the restaurant Chez Genèse as the Outstanding Employer of the Year. Leslie Richardson, an Inclusion Specialist for Greensboro Parks and Recreation, was awarded the Brant Taylor Barrier Free Success Award. Both were honored during the Greensboro Chamber of Commerce’s Small Business Awards event July 30.
The Mayor’s Committee for Persons with Disabilities is a nonprofit coalition of businesses, human service agencies, and individuals of all abilities with the mission to create a barrier-free community.
The Outstanding Employer of the Year award honors an employer with an exceptional record of hiring or facilitating employment for people with disabilities. Chez Genèse, owned by Kathryn Hubert, is a French-inspired café. Opened in 2018, it trains and employs adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities, who make up more than 50 percent of the overall team. Hubert has three cousins with Autism Spectrum Disorder, who inspired the business. Hubert works to cultivate a strong sense of hospitality and connection, believing that good food brings people together.
The Brant Taylor Barrier Free Success Award recognizes an individual or organization that has made significant contributions to creating a barrier-free environment for people with disabilities.
Richardson breaks down barriers every day by being an advocate and providing inclusion support to individuals with disabilities to participate in Parks and Recreation programs. He works with families and individuals to create modifications, understand their needs, and find the right fit for successful inclusion. He also trains staff how to work with people with disabilities for successful inclusion.
For more information, visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/mayorscommittee or contact the committee at GreensboroMayorsCommitee@greensboro-nc.gov.
Photos courtesy of the City of Greensboro. Permission to reprint.
