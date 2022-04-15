Before we enter Year 4, Season 5 of Zero Dark Nerdy, we take a look back at the good, bad, and the WTF moments of 2021. You, our amazing fans, voted on your favorite and least favorite movies, songs, shows, and games of the year and we review all of them on our latest episode. Check out the episode to see who made the cut and which ones are at the bottom of the barrel in terms of entertainment. Be sure to follow us on our social media platforms and your favorite podcast formats for Zero Dark Nerdy.

dsvv

CLICK HERE TO LISTEN

 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.