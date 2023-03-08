Z. Smith Reynolds Foundation Donates $10,000 to NCCJ in Memory of Nora Carr
Carr was a Board Member and longtime supporter of NCCJ’s work
Winston-Salem, NC (March 8, 2023) – In memory of the late Nora Carr, the Z. Smith Reynolds Foundation (ZSR) announces a $10,000 donation to North Carolina for Community and Justice (NCCJ).
Carr, who passed away in June of 2022, was the assistant director of the Z. Smith Reynolds Foundation. She joined ZSR following a distinguished career with various organizations including Guilford County Schools and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools. Carr was a longtime supporter and advocate for NCCJ, serving on the board of directors from 2013 until 2019.
“NCCJ is deeply honored that Z. Smith Reynolds Foundation has chosen to celebrate Nora’s life and legacy in this way,” says Ivan Canada, NCCJ’s executive director. “Of course, news of this generous grant carries mixed emotions. Nora was special to so many people and we miss her dearly. To us, Nora was a loyal and beloved friend and a supportive mentor.
“In her role on NCCJ’s board, just as in her career with Guilford County Schools and her many volunteer roles with youth-serving organizations across our community, she was dedicated to removing barriers and providing access to opportunity for young people of all backgrounds. Nora held NCCJ accountable to our mission by consistently pushing us to make bold decisions that have significantly advanced NCCJ’s work on issues of justice, inclusion and equity. I firmly believe that Nora lead such an incredible life and touched so many people that her memory and legacy will be around for a long time.“
Carr joined ZSR in 2021 and quickly became an integral part of the Foundation’s staff and management team, leading or co-leading various programs and initiatives, including coordinating the programmatic and grantmaking operations of the Foundation and serving as the lead staff for ZSR’s Inclusive Public Art initiative.
“Nora was a tireless worker and advocate who fully embraced and championed the Foundation’s core values and mission of improving the quality of life for all North Carolinians,” said Maurice “Mo” Green, executive director for ZSR. “As NCCJ continues to work toward building a compassionate and inclusive community, this donation is one way we can honor her life and legacy.”
Founded in 1937, NCCJ is a human relations organization that promotes understanding and respect among all people in the Piedmont Triad. Learn more at www.nccjtriad.org.
ABOUT THE Z. SMITH REYNOLDS FOUNDATION
The Z. Smith Reynolds Foundation (ZSR) is committed to improving the quality of life for all North Carolinians. ZSR is a statewide, private, family foundation that has been a catalyst for positive change in North Carolina for more than 80 years. In June 2018, the Foundation announced All For NC: Z. Smith Reynolds Foundation’s Framework for Grantmaking and Learning. Headquartered in Winston-Salem, NC, the Foundation has invested $627 million into North Carolina. To learn more about ZSR and its Framework, visit www.zsr.org.
