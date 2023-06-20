Z. Smith Reynolds Foundation Awards $1.6 Million in Inclusive Public Art Grants
Funding will go to nine organizations across North Carolina using public art to open the door to conversation in their communities
(WINSTON-SALEM, NC – June 20, 2023) The Z. Smith Reynolds Foundation (ZSR) announced today the second cohort of the Inclusive Public Art Initiative, a program through which people, groups and organizations collaborate to plan and create permanent public art installations in their communities. In the initiative’s second cohort, ZSR awarded grants totaling $1.6 million to nine organizations across North Carolina, spanning the state from the Qualla Boundary to New Bern.
The initiative aims to amplify narratives and histories of women and/or people of color in North Carolina that are untold or under-told. Projects in the second cohort spotlight the stories of Black/African American, Hispanic/Latinx and Native American/Indigenous communities, in addition to multicultural projects focused on women and disability justice.* Locations are balanced across the Piedmont, Eastern and Western North Carolina.
ZSR launched its Inclusive Public Art Initiative in 2018. For the Initiative’s first cohort, ZSR awarded $450,000 in grants to 10 organizations. The projects, which were completed in 2021, diversified the voices in decision-making processes about art in public places and centered community engagement.
The second cohort expands the initiative through a $2 million partnership between ZSR and the Mellon Foundation, the nation’s largest supporter of arts and humanities. The partnership supports the nine grant awards; planning grant awards to 20 semifinalists; and administration and communication activities, including a partnership with PBS North Carolina to document the projects.
Through the second cohort, the initiative will continue to catalyze community conversations that result in a shared and fuller understanding of our common history — and common bonds — as North Carolinians.
The newest Inclusive Public Art Initiative grantee organizations and locations include:
- Arise Collective (Raleigh)
- City of Washington (Washington)
- Coharie Intra-Tribal Council (Clinton)
- Highland Neighborhood Association (Gastonia)
- Hola Carolina (Based in Asheville, art installation site is Franklin)
- Hope Center of Hendersonville (Hendersonville)
- Museum of the Cherokee Indian (Qualla Boundary)
- North Carolina African American Heritage Commission (Based in Raleigh, art installation site is Winnabow)
- Tryon Palace Foundation (New Bern)
“All of these organizations are committed to telling their communities’ narratives authentically, and we are thrilled to partner with them in this work,” said Tiki Windley, ZSR Program Officer. “We also know that these projects are not just about the art, and we look forward to seeing communities come together, engage diverse voices and build new connections through the process.”
“Expanding this initiative in partnership with the Mellon Foundation is an incredible opportunity for North Carolinians, and we are grateful,” said Joy Vermillion Heinsohn, ZSR Executive Director. “During our initial cohort, we saw firsthand that inclusive public art is a powerful tool for community-building. We look forward to seeing how these new projects expand North Carolinians’ collective understanding of our history, who we are in the present moment, and who we want to be going forward.”
Organizations were selected from 90 applicants who submitted Letters of Intent in March 2022. From the Letters of Intent, ZSR’s Public Art Advisory Committee assisted the Foundation in narrowing the pool and recommending 20 semi-finalists to ZSR’s Board of Trustees in May 2022. The semi-finalists were awarded $5,000 planning grants to engage their communities in the process of determining the art medium, design elements, and the installation location. ZSR’s Board of Trustees awarded grants to the nine sites named above in May 2023.
The Inclusive Public Art Initiative is supported under ZSR's Exploratory, Visionary Ideas Strategy as part of All For NC: ZSR’s Framework for Grantmaking and Learning.
For more information about the Inclusive Public Art Initiative, visit: https://www.zsrinclusivepublicart.com/
For in-depth descriptions of cohort two projects, visit: https://www.zsrinclusivepublicart.com/in-progress-projects
*ZSR strives to be inclusive in our language. We recognize that broad descriptions of race and ethnicity are imperfect, and when people featured in our communication refer to their communities in a different way, we strive to honor that language.
###
About Z. Smith Reynolds Foundation
The Z. Smith Reynolds Foundation (ZSR) is a statewide, private, family foundation that has been a catalyst for positive change in North Carolina for more than 85 years. ZSR is committed to improving the quality of life for all North Carolinians. Headquartered in Winston-Salem, NC, the Foundation has invested more than $667 million into North Carolina. Learn more at zsr.org.
About The Andrew W. Mellon Foundation
The Andrew W. Mellon Foundation is the nation’s largest supporter of the arts and humanities. Since 1969, the Foundation has been guided by its core belief that the humanities and arts are essential to human understanding. The Foundation believes that the arts and humanities are where we express our complex humanity, and that everyone deserves the beauty, transcendence, and freedom that can be found there. Through our grants, we seek to build just communities enriched by meaning and empowered by critical thinking, where ideas and imagination can thrive. Learn more at mellon.org.
