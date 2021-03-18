Youth Council Seeks Submissions for Cultural Awareness Photo Voice Project

GREENSBORO, NC (March 18, 2021) – The Greensboro Youth Council (GYC) is accepting submissions for the Cultural Awareness Photo Voice Project. Teens 13-19 can submit original photos answering the question: How does society view your culture versus how you view your culture? The purpose of this project is to provide teens an opportunity to showcase both their creativity and their culture to the community. Photos are due March 31. Visit the online form below for more details and to submit your photos.
All selected will be on display at the Greensboro Cultural Center in April. Contact GYC at gyc@greensboro-nc.gov or call 336-373-2734 with any questions.
