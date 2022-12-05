“You’ll Shoot Your Eye Out!”
Theatre Alliance is proud to present A Christmas Story: The Musical. Performances run December 9 through 18.
This musical, which received rave reviews on its Broadway run, is based on the movie classic that runs round-the-clock on television every Christmas. Set in the 1940s in the fictional town of Hohman, Indiana, the musical follows 9-year-old Ralphie Parker and his quest for the Holy Grail of Christmas gifts—an Official Red Ryder carbine-action 200-shot Range Model air rifle. Rebuffed at every turn with a similar echoing response, Ralphie plots numerous schemes to achieve his desperate desire for the coveted BB gun.
All the iconic scenes from the movie are here: Ralphie’s friend, Flick, getting his tongue stuck to the flagpole; his brother, Randy, getting dressed in his snowsuit; the bullies, Farkus and Dill; the leg lamp award; the bunny suit; the Chinese restaurant; Christmas dinner; and many others.
The delightfully versatile score by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (The Greatest Showman, Dear Evan Hansen) ranges from gentle ballads to show-stopping full-ensemble numbers such as “Ralphie to the Rescue!”, “A Major Award,” “Sticky Situation,” “Up on Santa’s Lap,” “Somewhere Hovering Over Indiana” and the inevitable “You’ll Shoot Your Eye Out!” A Christmas Story, The Musical will bring an exciting new dimension to those who have seen the movie and will certainly stand on its own for those who haven’t.
Carl Coston is “Ralphie Parker” in A Christmas Story: The Musical at Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance
Performance Schedule:
Friday December 9 at 7:30pm
Saturday December 10 at 3pm
Saturday December 10 at 7:30pm
Sunday December 11 at 2pm
Friday December 16 at 7:30pm
Saturday December 17 at 3pm
Saturday December 17 at 7:30pm
Sunday December 18 at 2pm
Tickets: https://www.theatrealliance.ws/box_office/
Season Sponsors:
Lewis & Keller Attorneys
YES! Weekly
Special Thanks:
Arts Council of Winston-Salem and Forsyth County
Theatre Alliance Box Office (Inquiries Only):
(336) 723-7777
For the safety and comfort of all WSTA guests, masks are encouraged inside the building when not consuming food or beverage.
