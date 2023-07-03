YES! Weekly has proven that it’s not only your entertainment source but your award-winning alternative newspaper by bringing home editorial and advertising awards to the Triad region.
NCPA’s editorial and advertising contest is one of the largest in the nation with over 4,000 entries submitted by more than 100 newspaper and news organizations, according to the organization’s website. Awards covered entries published between March 2022 and March 2023 and were judged by members of the Alabama Press Association.
“To be recognized by our peers with an award is extremely gratifying and gives us great pride in knowing what we are doing is making a difference,” said Charles Womack, publisher of YES! Weekly. “We are so happy and proud to serve the Triad and do what we do. I feel very fortunate that our peers in the media business recognize our quality journalism and design.”
YES! Weekly, published by Womack Newspapers Inc., won a total of 10 awards in its division: one 3rd place, two 2nd place and three 1st place in the advertising category and three 3rd place, and one 2nd place award in the editorial category.
“While we don’t do the job for recognition or awards, I’m extremely proud of my team as they are recognized for consistently creating quality work and producing superior reporting,” said Chanel Davis, editor of YES! Weekly. “We will continue to strive for excellence as that is what our readers expect from us.”
Our mission was to bring hard and fair news, insightful commentary, and comprehensive cultural writing to Greensboro. Since then, we have expanded our coverage to include High Point, Winston-Salem, Kernersville, Jamestown, Archdale, Thomasville, Clemmons, Oak Ridge, Summerfield, and the other cities and towns of the North Carolina Piedmont Triad. With a commitment to honest coverage, common-sense editorial policy, and great writing, YES! Weekly has become a vital part of the Triad media scene, breaking stories, and uncovering hidden cultural gems.
Below is a list of the categories and awards won by YES! Weekly and its staff.
Third Place
- Entertainment Ad - Alex Farmer - Electric Tequila Bar and Grill
- Sports Coverage - Dalia Razo - Punch 4 Pounds: Enrichment Program Helps Youth Punch Their Way to Success
- Arts and Entertainment Reporting - Dalia Razo - Honoring A Panther
- General News Reporting - Ian McDowell- YES! Weekly's coverage of the shooting at The Blind Tiger
Second Place
- Serious Columns - Jim Longworth - Columns on Gov. Cooper, N.C. Attorney General Josh Stein, and Animal Cruelty
- Use of Color - Alex Farmer - The Treasure Club - Holidays
- Advertising Campaign - Alex Farmer - Scream Dreams Ad Campaign
First Place
- Online Advertising - Alex Farmer - Guilford Heart & Stroke Walk Video
- Use of Color - Alex Farmer - The Treasure Club- Cinco De Mayo
- Newspaper Promotion - Alex Farmer - YES! Insider
