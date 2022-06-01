Year One: UNCSA School of Filmmaking dean looks back and looks ahead

With the end of the 2021-’22 academic year at the University of North Carolina School of the Arts (UNCSA), Deborah LaVine has completed her first year as dean of the School of Filmmaking – and she’s already looking forward to the second.
LaVine (pronounced “LaVyne”) is the second female School of Filmmaking dean, after Susan Ruskin, who served from 2013-’19, and she recently returned from the annual UNCSA trip to Los Angeles with graduating students, where they meet and interact with professionals in the industry. “It was excellent,” she said. “It exceeded expectations. The students were really wowed.”
An award-winning film and stage director, LaVine was the program director of the graduate-level directing program at the California Institute of the Arts (CalArts), prior to coming to UNCSA. Although she had never visited the campus before, she was well aware of the school and its reputation. “I’ve been in film education for 30 years, and it’s a small kind of eco-system, so I did know of the school.”
Her enthusiasm for her new position is palpable. “I’m very much in love with the school,” she said. “That may sound romanticized, but I feel very honored. It’s a big responsibility, but it’s exhilarating, it’s exciting. We’ve begun some interesting initiatives. It’s clearer what’s succeeded and what didn’t. There has been a big learning curve, and I don’t think that learning curve will ever really end, but I think that’s a good thing. I love it.”
Last month, the School of Filmmaking was once again recognized by Variety in its selection of the “30 Top Film Schools in North America.” Each year, the publication analyzes the top school programs in the United States and abroad, and this year noted that “film education is a fast-growing and widely expanding focus.”
Regarding this latest accolade, “UNCSA deserves to be at the top of any list of best film schools,” she said. “With our terrific value and an even playing field created by our financial support of thesis films, alongside our incredible faculty and uniquely collaborative environment, UNCSA is a gem among film schools worldwide.”
Of course, a major adjustment was the resumption of in-person classes and events as the COVID-19 pandemic began to abate. She’d had experience dealing with the situation at CalArts. “It was complicated,” she admitted. “Some people were more than ready to return to the classroom, others — understandably — were a little more reluctant. We did have a brief spike, it was kind of a mini-rollercoaster ride. It’s harder to connect with students when you don’t have in-person classes, but I think we’ve done well.”
Besides, she noted, “we’ve got to look ahead.”
Originally from Cleveland, LaVine is currently bi-coastal, with homes in California and Winston-Salem. “It’s a little schizophrenic,” she said, “but it’s a wonderful adventure.”
LaVine isn’t the only “newcomer” to UNCSA; Endalyn Taylor (School of Dance) and Saxton Rose (School of Music) are among those who also completed their first full year as dean, to say nothing of UNCSA chancellor Brian Cole.
“It’s a dynamic moment for the school,” LaVine observed. “We have so many new administrators, and we’re very like-minded and very interested in cross-collateralization. We have, I think, a shared vision. There’s a great energy.”
This was also the first year that LaVine got to experience the RiverRun International Film Festival, on whose Board of Directors she now sits. She was able to participate in RiverRun screenings and events. “That was also a joy,” she said. “It’s beautifully organized, really impressive. It’s top drawer.”
LaVine still teaches remote classes to students in Berlin and Latvia, and still has projects she’s working on. But, for the time being, she’s not teaching classes at UNCSA — although she’d like to at some point in the future, if possible. “I’d love to get into the classroom, because I love that interaction with the students. Being dean is 24/7, no doubt about it, but I’m able to compartmentalize things. I have two children, a husband, and a dog. You just have to find — and make — the time for everything.
“There’s a crazy Energizer Bunny in my soul,” she laughed. “When you love what you do, it fills you. It doesn’t diminish you.”
For more information, visit the official UNCSA website: https://www.uncsa.edu/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.