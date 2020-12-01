World AIDS Day, designated on the first day of December every year since 1988, is a day dedicated to raising awareness about the HIV/AIDS pandemic and to acknowledge and support people living with HIV and the lives lost. People around the world observe the day by educating others about the disease and the need to be tested.
According to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, it is estimated that roughly 40,000 people in North Carolina are living with HIV. HIV Infection incidence rates declined in 2017 and 2018, but the county still has higher rates than most peer counties. In 2019 Guilford County experienced 5,093 new HIV infections. Guilford County Division of Public Health works actively and collaboratively with many human service agencies and nonprofit organizations to assure that residents have easy access to health information and health services.
