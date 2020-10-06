At approximately 10:50 a.m. Oct. 6, 2020, officers of the Winston-Salem Police Department responded to the area of University Parkway and W. Twenty-Fifth Street on a report of a discharging of a firearm.
As Officers were responding to that area, the victim, Ms. Tameka Squire of 436 Bacon St., Winston-Salem, called 911 reporting that someone shot at her while in her vehicle at Twenty-Fifth Street and University Parkway. A witness also observed this and called 911.
Ms. Squire attempted to follow the suspect, subsequently identified as twenty-five (25) year old Yasmin Kelly of 418 W. Twenty-Fifth St., Winston-Salem, N.C.. Ms. Kelly and Ms. Squire are acquaintances.
Ms. Squire attempted to follow Ms. Kelley but lost sight of her at one point. As Ms. Squire drove on the path Ms. Kelly was last seen traveling, Ms. Kelly stopped out of sight from Ms. Squire and as she drove by, Ms. Kelly shot at Ms. Squire again.
Responding Officers were able to locate Ms. Kelly at Fourteenth Street at Underwood Avenue. It was discovered that Ms. Kelly had her infant child with her. The child was not physically harmed.
Members of the Winston-Salem Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division’s Violent Firearm Investigations Team (VFIT) responded and conducted the investigation.
As a result of this investigation Ms. Kelly has been charged with Malicious Assault in a Secret Manner, Carrying a Concealed Gun, Felony Child Abuse and Discharging a Firearm into an Occupied Vehicle. Ms. Kelly is currently being held under a $15,000.00 secure bond at the Forsyth County Law Enforcement Detention Center.
This investigation is ongoing so no further information will be released at this time.
A booking photograph of Ms. Kelly is pictured above.
Authorities ask that anyone with information regarding this incident contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336)773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at (336)727-2800.
