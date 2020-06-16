HIGH POINT, NC – On Wed., June 10, 2020, Makala McCray Lytton (21 B/F of Spencer, NC) was arrested by the High Point Police Department on outstanding Warrants for Arrest for Kidnapping and Robbery with a Firearm for her involvement in a Robbery that occurred on 05/20/20. Lytton received a $15,000 bond. Lytton is no longer in the custody of the Guilford County Jail.
On 05/20/20, Lytton was inside the residence at 600 Emerywood Drive when two additional suspects entered the residence. Once the suspects were inside the residence, the victim, Douglas Witcher, was assaulted with a shotgun and pepper spray before he was led to his wine cellar and tied up. The suspects stole cash and a Rolex watch before fleeing the scene. Witcher was able to get untied and called the police.
On 05/28/20, Lytton was located in Atlanta, Georgia, and was arrested by the Atlanta Police Department and the US Marshal’s Violent Fugitive Task Force on a Fugitive from Justice Warrant based on the Robbery and Kidnapping charges. Officers were able to recover the Rolex watch from a jewelry store in Atlanta, GA. Lytton was held in custody until she was extradited to High Point, NC on 06/10/20. The additional suspects have not been identified at this time. This investigation is ongoing.
High Point Police Department remains diligent and focused on identifying those persons involved in criminal activity in High Point and holding them and their associates responsible for their actions. Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of High Point at 336-889-4000. Case Report Number(s): 2020-14792
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.