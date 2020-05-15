DONATION MADE IN MEMORY OF THE LATE PATRICK WOMACK
On Thursday, May 14, the Womack Foundation made a $50,000 donation to the George Washington High School (GW) band in Danville, VA. in memory of the late Patrick Ingram Womack.
PHOTO ABOVE - Pictured from left to right are Cody Kesling, George Washington High School principal Jay Lancaster, Charles and Bobbye Raye Womack and Danville Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Stanley Jones.
The donation was made by Charles Womack and his mother, Bobbye Raye, in honor of the late Patrick Womack.
“His loves in life were music, the memories he had growing up in Danville, and the life-long friends he made at this school,” Charles Womack said.
“This means a lot to me that the community is here to support the program,” Kesling said. “...This absolutely makes my heart explode.”
