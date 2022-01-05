Winston-Salem woman who reported her car stolen charged with insurance fraud

RALEIGH — North CarolinaInsurance Commissioner Mike Causey today announced that Tiffany Ann Littlejohn, 29, of 1413 Douglas St., Winston-Salem, was charged with insurance fraud and obtaining property by false pretense, both felonies.

Special agents with the Department of Insurance’s Criminal Investigations Division accuse Littlejohn of telling Integon Insurance and Winston-Salem police that her Chevrolet Camaro LX had been stolen when her ex-boyfriend had the vehicle.

According to the criminal summons, Littlejohn made the claim to get the insurance company to pay off the car loan.

The offenses occurred between Nov. 10, 2020, and Oct. 1, 2021.

Special agents served Littlejohn with a criminal summons on Jan. 3. She is due in Forsyth County District Court on Jan. 20.

Commissioner Causey encourages North Carolinians to help keep insurance premiums low by reporting suspicious fraud.

“Insurance fraud is not a victimless crime,” Commissioner Causey said. “It hits all of us in the pocket through higher premiums.”

If you suspect insurance fraud or other white-collar crimes, please report it. You may anonymously report fraud by calling the N.C. Department of Insurance Criminal Investigations Division at 919-807-6840. Information is also available at www.ncdoi.gov.

 

