WINSTON-SALEM, NC (AUGUST 17, 2020)—Special events are being organized around the country to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the certification of the 19th Amendment to the United States Constitution, which gave women the right to vote. These events will all take place on Wed., Aug. 26, 2020. Winston-Salem is planning its own event for that day, which, appropriately, will be a Voter Registration Event.
To celebrate this 100-year milestone, the Women’s Fund of Winston-Salem, Inc. and a coalition of local colleges are sponsoring a Voter Registration Drive from 5 to 7 p.m. at Union Station at 300 S. Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive in Winston-Salem. The event is open to the public at no charge, though masks will be required. The participating schools include Salem Academy and College, Forsyth Tech, Wake Forest University, Winston-Salem State University, and the University of North Carolina School of the Arts.
Mayor Allen Joines will issue a proclamation designating Aug. 26 as 19th Amendment Celebration Day in Winston-Salem.
“Education is one of the most powerful tools for all of our citizens—especially education about the right, need, and ways to vote,” said Mayor Joines. “I applaud our local colleges and universities, students, and community volunteers who are organizing this Voter Registration Event on August 26, and I look forward to joining them.”
Deacs Decide 2020, a highly collaborative student political engagement project at Wake Forest University, will be on site to register voters and to provide information about Early Voting and Vote By Mail.
For more information contact Jane B. Wilson (janebutlerwilson@hotmail.com), a community volunteer, or Deborah Wondmu (wondd19@wfu.edu), a student intern.
On August 26, 2020 at a national level, the U.S. Postal Service is issuing a commemorative stamp at Seneca Falls, NY, the site of early women’s rights meetings; “Monumental Women,” will unveil the first monument of real women (Sojourner Truth, Elizabeth Cady Stanton, Susan B. Anthony) in Central Park, a project initiated by Girls Scouts; and “Women Take the Stage,” will host a free virtual concert that features Gloria Steinem, Lily Tomlin, the Indigo Girls, and others at an event in Auburn, NY.
