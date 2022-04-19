Winston-Salem Symphony Presents a Concert Featuring The Steep Canyon Rangers
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (April 19, 2022) – The Winston-Salem Symphony will present a Music that Pops concert featuring North Carolina’s own Steep Canyon Rangers, who will join the Symphony for an evening of bluegrass and more on Friday, May 6, 2022 at 7:30 p.m. The concert will take place at R.J. Reynolds Auditorium at 301 Hawthorne Road NW in Winston-Salem. This concert was originally scheduled for February 2022 but was rescheduled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Under the baton of Winston-Salem Symphony Assistant Conductor Karen Ní Bhroin the GRAMMY-winning, cutting-edge bluegrass stars will return to the Winston-Salem Symphony stage for a night of foot-stomping favorites, plus a few recently released barn burners to boot. In recent years, the Winston-Salem Symphony has developed a reputation for presenting popular bluegrass and Americana artists on the orchestra stage, attracting audiences from throughout North Carolina and across the country. This concert continues the Winston-Salem Symphony tradition of bringing fiddle and violin together in the concert hall.
Tickets begin at $25 and are available by calling the Symphony Box Office at 336-464-0145 or online at wssymphony.org.
The Steep Canyon Rangers are Asheville, North Carolina’s GRAMMY winners, perennial Billboard chart-toppers, and frequent collaborators of the renowned banjoist (and occasional comedian) Steve Martin. The Rangers are made up of Woody Platt on guitar and vocals, Graham Sharp on banjo and vocals, Mike Guggino on mandolin/mandola and vocals, Nicky Sanders on fiddle and vocals, Mike Ashworth on drums and vocals, and Barrett Smith on bass and vocals.
The band started in college at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, then dove headfirst into bluegrass in its most traditional form, and over the years has risen to the top of the bluegrass genre headlining top festivals such as Merlefest and Grey Fox Bluegrass. Only to then be discovered by Steve Martin, famous actor, and banjo player. Martin took the Rangers on an almost decade long tour introducing them to hundreds of thousands of new fans and giving them prime time TV exposure. The band has continued to tour extensively on their own, without Martin, and has expanded their genre into country and Americana with the addition of a drummer, alongside an incredibly versatile bassist—to accompany the original core band.
Steep Canyon Rangers re-signed with Yep Roc Records in 2019 and released three albums in 2020 under that label. The GRAMMY-Nominated North Carolina Songbook is a recording of their live 2019 performance at Merlefest in Wilkesboro, North Carolina, in which they performed a selection of songs by North Carolina songwriters (Ola Belle Reed, Doc Watson, James Taylor, Ben E. King, and others). Be Still Moses—perhaps their most singular musical partnership to date—has the band teaming with Philadelphia soul legends Boyz II Men and their hometown Asheville Symphony to completely overhaul the Rangers’ original “Be Still Moses,” which was first recorded on their 2007 breakout album Lovin’ Pretty Women. The album includes re-imagined versions of Steep Canyon’s previously released original songs performed with an orchestra. Their most recent release of all original music, Arm In Arm came out in October.
This concert and the Winston-Salem Symphony are supported by Season Presenting Sponsors Bell, Davis, & Pitt, P.A. and Truist; 75th Season Sponsor Mrs. Betty Myers Howell; Symphony Unbound/Etherbound Sponsors Chris & Mike Morykwas; Concert Sponsor Kilpatrick Townsend; and Guest Artist Sponsor Parsec Financial Wealth Management; as well as the Arts Council of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County and the North Carolina Arts Council.
About the Winston-Salem Symphony
Proud to be one of the Southeast’s most highly regarded regional orchestras, the Winston-Salem Symphony will celebrate its 75th anniversary across 2022. The Symphony inspires listeners of all ages throughout North Carolina’s Piedmont Triad with a variety of concerts, education programs, and community engagement initiatives each year.
The Symphony’s 2021–22 performance season includes the Classics Series, showcasing virtuoso guest artists, orchestral masterworks, and recent compositions by living composers; The Music that Pops Series, including crowd-favorites Steep Canyon Rangers and concerts celebrating a variety of musical styles; and the Ignite Family Series, which is an interactive experience created for the whole family.
The Symphony is supported by Season Presenting Sponsors Truist and Bell, Davis & Pitt, P.A.; 75th Anniversary Sponsor Betty Myers Howell; Symphony Unbound/Etherbound Presenting Sponsors Chris and Mike Morykwas; the Arts Council of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County, the North Carolina Arts Council, and other dedicated sponsors. Subscriptions and single tickets are on sale now and can be purchased online at wssymphony.org or by calling the Symphony Box Office at 336-464-0145.
