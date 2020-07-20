On June, 19, 2020 at approximately 9:55 PM., officers with the Winston-Salem Police Department were dispatched to 1147 E. 15th St reference a reported shooting.
Upon arrival, officers located a male victim, lying outside of 1147 E. 15th St., suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was transported by EMS to a local hospital for treatment where he later succumbed to his injuries.
Authorities have identified the victim as twenty-one (21) year old, Rohaun Rutherford. A next of kin has been notified of Mr. Rutherford’s death.
Detectives with the Winston-Salem Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division responded to the scene and assumed investigative responsibility. The investigation is in the early stages and authorities remain on scene.
At the time of this public records release, no further information is being released.
Authorities are asking that anyone with information regarding this investigation contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or CrimeStoppers at (336) 727-2800. CrimeStoppers may also be contacted via “Crime Stoppers of Winston Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.
This is the sixteenth (16th) homicide to occur in 2020, as compared to fifteen (15) homicides for the same period of time in 2019.
