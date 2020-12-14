The Winston-Salem Police Department responded to a shooting at 2057 Bethabara Road Apartment 17.
The victim, Damon Trevo Loyd, r/V/30/M, of 2057 Bethabara Road Apt. 17, advised that while standing on the back porch of his apartment he was struck by a round after hearing a gunshot. Mr. Loyd could not provide any further details surrounding the incident.
Mr. Loyd was transported to a local hospital for emergency medical treatment. Mr. Loyd’s injury is serious, but not life-threatening. No other persons were injured during the incident.
The Winston-Salem Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in this case. Anyone with any information regarding this incident or similar crimes is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.
