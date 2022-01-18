Winston-Salem Police Department Buys More Than 500 Guns During Buyback Event
The Winston-Salem Police Department purchased 516 guns from citizens during the Winston-Salem gun buyback event held Saturday, Jan. 15. The event was part of city-wide efforts to reduce gun violence in the community. The department accepted unloaded firearms – with no questions asked – in exchange for cash on site.
“Our communities are suffering because of a nationwide increase in violence, especially gun violence. We’re dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, but we are also dealing with a gun violence epidemic that is shattering families,” said Winston-Salem Chief of Police, Catrina Thompson. “I am pleading with everyone in our community to take a stand. We must do this together because it is affecting us all. We will continue to seek active and effective partnerships with the citizens of Winston-Salem and any community organizations who are committed to the safety of our city.”
The City of Winston-Salem allocated $99,000 of Coronavirus Local Fiscal Relief Fund money to compensate citizens for firearms. The gun buyback resulted in the collection of 329 handguns, 177 long guns and 10 semi-automatic rifles. Two of the guns collected had been reported stolen. Those guns will be stored as evidence and efforts will be made to return the firearms to their owners. Officers with the Winston-Salem Police Department also collected BB guns, pellet guns and ammunition.
The guns are currently in storage and will be properly disposed in accordance with state laws.
