On Feb. 10, 2021, Winston-Salem Police Officers responded to 1204 E. 12th Street to a reported shooting. 1204 E. 12th Street is an apartment building. An adult male was located on the ground in the parking lot next to this location with an apparent gunshot wound. Emergency Medical Services responded and pronounced the victim deceased at the scene.
Criminal Investigations Division detectives responded to the scene and assumed the investigation. Preliminary information indicates that the victim and his attacker met in the parking lot area. This occurrence is an isolated incident and is still a very active investigation; therefore, no additional information will be released at this time.
Investigators have tentatively identified the victim and have spoken with the family; however, the name is being withheld until confirmation is achieved
Update February 12, 2021:
The Winston-Salem Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division continue to investigate this matter and have identified the victim as twenty-one-year-old Dennis Louis McClam Jr.
No other information will be released at this time. The next of kin has been notified.
Update February 15, 2021:
Detectives with the Winston-Salem Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division continue to investigate this matter. During the course of the investigation, twenty-eight-year-old (28), Bobby Devontea Mankins II was identified as the suspect in this matter and warrants for his arrest were obtained on February 12, 2021.
Mr. Mankins was arrested this evening in Winston-Salem and has been charged with Murder and Possession of Firearm by a Convicted Felon. Mr. Mankins is in custody at the Forsyth County Law Enforcement Detention Center under no bond.
No other details will be released at this time. A booking photograph of Mr. Mankins is above.
The Winston-Salem Police Department requests that anyone with information regarding this investigation to call (336) 773-7700 or contact Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800. You can also view Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County on Facebook.
